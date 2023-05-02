The Minnesota Twins (17-12) visit the Chicago White Sox (8-21) in the first game of a three game set Tuesday night! Check out our MLB odds series as we give you a Twins-White Sox prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch the game.

The Twins are the only AL Central team with a winning record. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games and have won their last two series against the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals. Minnesota is led by their great pitching staff. They have two legitimate Cy Young candidates on the year so far and Pablo Lopez was right there in his first couple starts as well. They also have Jorge Lopez who can very well be reliever of the year if he keeps it up. Minnesota is not the strongest offensive team, but they pitch the ball very well.

The White Sox have been struggling all year. They can not seem to put anything together. They have the second worst ERA in the MLB. The White Sox have just two pitchers with under a 4.00 ERA among pitchers with at least eight innings pitched. Chicago is also bottom-10 in batting average. In their last 10 games, the White Sox have won just one and that ended their 10 game losing streak. Chicago has some stuff to figure out and they will look to do that in this series with the Twins.

These teams have already played this season and the Twins won the series by taking two of three. All three games were close and none of the games went over seven runs. The pitching matchup for this game is Joe Ryan for the Twins and Michael Kopech for the White Sox.

Here are the Twins-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-White S0x Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-108)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9(-110)

How To Watch Twins vs. White Sox

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins have Joe Ryan on the mound for this game and he is very good. On the season so far, Ryan is 5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and a 0.81 WHIP. In 32 innings, he has given up 22 hits with 36 strikeouts to just four walks. The White Sox struggle to hit, so Ryan should be able to have a good outing in this game. He has gone at least six innings in all five of his starts and four of those starts have been quality. Ryan has consistently given the bullpen a lead late in the game and allowed them to shut it down. In all of his starts, the Twins have won by at least three runs. Do not be surprised if this happens again.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox are going to need Michael Kopech to have a good game in this one. He is not pitching well this season, but he does have a few good starts. His home runs given up stat is inflated because of his five allowed during his first start of the season. In Kopech’s last four starts, he has only given up three home runs. The Twins are not the best hitting team, so he should be able to keep the ball in the yard Tuesday night. Minnesota is bottom-10 in the MLB in batting average, so Kopech should be coming into this game with confidence.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick

With Joe Ryan on the mound, the Twins should easily win this game. Kopech is struggling along with the rest of the White Sox team, so Minnesota should come away with a win.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (-108), Under 9 (-110)