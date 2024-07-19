DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn posted a series of photos on Threads, thanking the city of Cleveland, as Superman is close to done filming.

“#Cleveland – today we are leaving you after six amazing weeks of shooting. From the moment we first came here on a scout a tad less than a year ago and Terminal Tower was lit up with the colors of Superman, I knew you were a special place. I would walk down your streets and someone would stop me and tell me how grateful they were we were shooting in their city – not once, not twice, but dozens of times,” he wrote.

Superman bids farewell to Cleveland

Gunn included seven photos as well.

Some of them are group photos with the cast and crew. The others are of Gunn and some of the crew members, even a pet dog. One is a felt-tip pen drawing of Superman. The other is a photo of the Terminal Tower lit up in red, white and blue. Cleveland is home to Superman creators writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joel Shuster.

“The wonderful background actors on the film were always so fun and funny and they clapped after takes, something that reminded us Hollywood cynics why we make movies in the first place. The pride you feel in being where Jerry and Joe first created Superman was invigorating. You exemplify his spirit. But just as much it's the pride you have in your community, your hometown, your radio stations and restaurants and gathering places that touched me,” the DC studios chief continued.

“Every city would be so lucky to have people that loved their city as much as you. You simply couldn't have been more wonderful, kind, or accommodating to me and our performers and crew. Thank you a thousand times over for being our friends and partners on this film. Much love to you all,” he added.

Almost done!

A Threads user asked if the production had finished filming and Gunn replied, “We are not done shooting. Still a couple weeks left. Just done shooting in Cleveland. And yeah it’s a long shoot… but we’re getting close!!”

The DC Studios boss has also released a first look of David Corenswet as Superman in his suit as well as a behind-the-scenes visit to the superhero's hometown of Smallville.

Superman started filming in February. It's the first movie under DC Studios co-CEOs Gunn and Peter Safran's reign. It's also the first solo Superman project to hit the theaters in more than 10 years. It will follow the story of the iconic superhero (Corenswet) as he tries to align his Krypton heritage with his human life.

Rachel Brosnahan takes on the role of Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor, while House of the Dragon's young Rhaenyra, Milly Alcock, will play Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Clark Kent's Kryptonian cousin.

Joining them to round out the cast are Wendell Pierce (Perry White), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Terence Rosemore (Otis), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner) and María Gabriela de Faría (The Engineer).

Superman will hit the cinemas on July 11, 2025.