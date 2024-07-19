Manchester United is making significant moves in the transfer market this summer. Erik ten Hag, the team's manager, is keen to strengthen the squad, particularly in the defensive midfield position. This comes after Casemiro's decline in form last season.

The pursuit of Manuel Ugarte

The latest news suggests that Manchester United has reached an agreement on personal terms with Manuel Ugarte, a talented defensive midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain. Ugarte, who is 23 years old, has been identified as a top target for the Red Devils. However, to bring him in, the club might need to offload either Casemiro or Scott McTominay. The negotiations with PSG are still ongoing, and Manchester United faces stiff competition from other clubs for Ugarte's signature. The midfielder is valued at around £50 million. Ugarte, who has only been with PSG for one season after transferring from Sporting Lisbon in 2023, is currently participating in the Copa America with Uruguay.

The arrival of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirzkee to Manchester United

In addition to the pursuit of Ugarte, Manchester United has successfully signed teenage defender Leny Yoro from Lille. Yoro, regarded as a future star in defense, joined the club for £52 million. He has signed a five-year contract with Manchester United. Upon joining, Yoro expressed his excitement and honor at signing for a club with such a rich history and ambition. He believes Manchester United is the perfect place to develop and achieve his goals. Yoro highlighted the club's clear plan for his development and the care they showed for him and his family. This signing aligns with United's tradition of nurturing and integrating young talent into the first team.

Joshua Zirkzee, a forward, became the first signing under the new era led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford. This move marks the beginning of a new chapter for Manchester United, which aims to bolster its attacking options. Zirkzee’s arrival is seen as a statement of intent as the club seeks to rebuild and enhance its squad depth.

Mason Greenwood's transfer

Another significant transfer news is Mason Greenwood's move to Marseille. Greenwood, who was suspended by Manchester United in January 2022, has now joined the French club with a contract until 2029. The deal could be worth over £30 million, and United included a 50 percent sell-on clause in the package. Greenwood's transfer follows his successful loan spell at Getafe, where he was named the club's Player of the Year. Greenwood's career faced turbulence after charges of attempted rape, assault, and controlling behavior were brought against him, although all charges were eventually dropped in February 2023. His move to Marseille represents a fresh start and an opportunity to revive his professional journey.

Ten Hag is also interested in bringing in another center-back. However, the club may need to sell some players first to make room for new signings. The summer transfer window is proving to be a busy and crucial period for Manchester United as they look to rebuild and strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Manchester United's active involvement in the transfer market demonstrates their ambition to return to the top of English football. With new signings and potential departures, the team is undergoing significant changes that could shape its future success. Fans eagerly await the completion of these deals and the impact of the new players on the team's performance.

This summer, the club's strategic moves indicate a clear vision and commitment to building a competitive team capable of challenging for top honors. Ten Hag's approach, focusing on both experienced and young talent, reflects a balanced strategy aimed at immediate improvement and long-term success. As the transfer window progresses, Manchester United supporters will be watching closely, hopeful that the new additions will bring glory back to Old Trafford.