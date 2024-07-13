Zenless Zone Zero is now out and in full swing. With over 50 million downloads so far, the game has proven to be yet another success for MiHoyo/HoYoverse. But HoYoverse isn't one to let the momentum down. No, the game publisher always makes sure to step on the gas pedal all of the time, and these upcoming Zenless Zone Zero events are proof of that.

Upcoming Zenless Zone Zero Events

Last updated: July 13, 2024

Here are all the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero events revealed by HoYoverse through their website.

Friendship Supervision (July 15 – August 5)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lvl. 30 and Reach Main Story Chapter 2 Interlude – Intermission.

Summary: Complete Story Missions and Hollow Commissions and unlock the Ambush Training and Celebration Photos features. New content gets unlocked as the event timeline progresses. Complete Event Commissions to obtain Luckyboo, Polychromes, Boopons, and other rewards.

Event Details:

Rumors of a Golden Bangboo circulate amongst the little Bangboo. Amillion and its friends want help so they can meet one in person.

This event is divided into multiple phases that will be unlocked over time. New story missions and Hollow commissions will be unlocked when the time of the event reaches the next phase and Proxies have completed the current phase of the storyline mission.

As you progress through the storyline missions, Ambush Training and Celebration Photos will become available. When the time of the event reaches the next phase and Proxies have completed the current phase of the storyline mission, new areas for this content will be unlocked.

Complete the Event Commissions to obtain Luckyboo, Polychromes, Boopons, and other rewards.

All Ongoing Events in ZZZ

Here are all the ongoing events in Zenless Zone Zero:

The Final Callback – Audition Stage

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lvl. 8 or above, and unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue – Intermission.

Summary: Try out the premium event banner's headliner agents before deciding to pull for the banner.

Event Content:

Proxies can try out Agents Ellen (Attack – Ice), Soukaku (Support – Ice), and Anton (Attack – Electric) in test stages. Upon clearing the stage for the first time, Proxies can claim rewards on the results screen.

Sixth Street Giveaway (July 11 – August 13)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lvl. 8 and Unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue – Intermission.

Summary: Get Encrypted Master Tapes x 10 just by logging in for seven days within the event period.

Event Details:

During the “Sixth Street Giveaway” event, players can obtain Encrypted Master Tape x 10 by logging in for 7 days!

After claiming all rewards, the event page will be closed at 4:00 on the following day (server time).

Cunning Generosity (July 4 – August 13)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lvl. 8 and Unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue – Intermission.

Summary: Get Master Tapes x 10 just by logging in for seven days within the event period.

Event Details:

During the “Cunning Generosity” event, players can obtain Master Tape x 10!

After claiming all rewards, the event page will be closed at 4:00 on the following day (server time).

New City Visitor's Passport (July 4 – August 13)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lvl. 8 and Unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue – Intermission.

Summary: Get Encrypted Master Tapes x 10 just by logging in for seven days within the event period.

Event Details:

During the “New City Visitor's Passport” event, log in for seven days to obtain Encrypted Master Tapes x 10!

After claiming all rewards, the event page will be closed at 4:00 on the following day (server time).

Ongoing Premium Banners in Zenless Zone Zero

In Zenless Zone Zero, there are two premium banners or “channels” that players can pull from. These are”

Mellow Waveride Channel (July 4 – July 24)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lvl. 8 and Unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue – Intermission.

Summary: Increased chances of getting S-Rank Agent Ellen and A-Rank Agents Anton and Soukaku from this banner. S-Rank Agent Ellen will become unavailable for pulling once the limited-time banner goes out of rotation.

Signal Search Details:

During the event, limited S-Rank Agent Ellen (Attack-Ice) and A-Rank Agents Soukaku (Support-Ice) & Anton (Attack-Electric) have significantly boosted reception rates!

The limited S-Rank Agent(s) above will not become available in the Star-Studded Cast Stable Channel.

This Channel is an Exclusive Channel. The Search count for guaranteed Signals is cumulative across all Exclusive Channels but is independent of and unaffected by other types of Channels.

For more information on Signal Searches, please press Details at the bottom-left of the Signal Search page.

Dissonant Sonata Channel (July 4 – July 24)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lvl. 8 and Unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue – Intermission.

Summary: Increased chances of getting S-Rank W-Engine Deep Sea Visitor (Attack) and A-Rank W-Engines Bashful Demon (Support) & Drill Rig – Red Axis (Attack). Deep Sea Visitor, Bashful Demon, and Drill Rig – Red Axis are the signature W-Engines of S-Rank Agent Ellen and A-Rank Agents Soukaku and Anton, respectively.

Signal Search Details:

During the event, limited S-Rank W-Engine Deep Sea Visitor (Attack) and A-Rank W-Engines Bashful Demon (Support) & Drill Rig – Red Axis (Attack) have significantly boosted reception rates!

The limited S-Rank W-Engine above will not become available in the Star-Studded Cast Stable Channel.

This Channel is a W-Engine Channel. The Search count for guaranteed Signals is cumulative across all W-Engine Channels but is independent of and unaffected by other types of Channels.

For more information on Signal Searches, please press Details at the bottom-left of the Signal Search page.

Permanent Events

Here are all of the Permanent Events in Zenless Zone Zero, with no expiry date:

Eridu Frontier

Requirements: Begin Main Story Chapter 2 – Intermission and unlock Shiyu Defense.

Summary: Complete the third node in the game's “Shiyu Defense” battle challenge mode and get a free A-Rank Agent Soukaku.

Event Details:

During the “Eridu Frontier” event, participate in Shiyu Defense and complete the Third Frontier of the Stable Node to obtain A-Rank Agent Soukaku.

The event reward may only be claimed once. After claiming the reward, the event page will be closed at 4:00 on the following day (server time).

Rookie on the Road

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 8, and unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue – Intermission.

Summary: Complete the third node in the game's “Shiyu Defense” battle challenge mode and get a free A-Rank Agent Soukaku.

Event Details:

During the “Rookie on the Road” event, Proxies can obtain the following rewards after achieving the specified conditions:

After taking Susie's commission in the Main Story Prologue, Proxies can obtain A-Rank W-Engine Demara Battery Mark II.

After completing Trial No. 03, Proxies can obtain A-Rank W-Engine Starlight Engine.

After completing Chapter 1 – Intermission objective :head to the Turbo remodeling shop,” Proxies can obtain A-Rank Bangboo Bagboo.

After completing Trial No. 05, Proxies can obtain A-Rank W-Engine Slice of Time.

After completing the Chapter 2 Main Commissions “Let's Go, Bro!” and “Mechanical Love,” as well as triggering and completing the objective “Call Ben Bigger,” Proxies can obtain A-Rank Agent Ben.

After claiming all rewards, the event page will be closed at 4:00 on the following day (server time).

Road to Proxy Greatness

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lvl. 8 and Unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue – Intermission.

Summary: Get Master Tapes, Boopons, and Polychrome when you reach Inter-Knot Levels 5, 15, 20, 25, and 30.

Event Details:

During the “Road to Proxy Greatness” Event: