The Detroit Tigers were the best story of the 2024 MLB season. From the murky middle of the American League, they ripped off 30 wins in 43 games to sneak into the playoffs. They did not stop there, beating the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Series. They are not going to catch anyone by surprise this year, so they need to improve multiple parts of their team. While depth pitching is a concern, the 2025 Tigers' fatal flaw is their hitting.

During spring training, the Tigers have suffered a few significant injuries. Alex Cobb is out with a hip injury but otherwise, their starting rotation is intact so far. But the offense has lost two big names in Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling who could have the offense faltering to start the season. Last year, they finished 20th in runs scored which needs to improve.

On name value alone, the return of Javier Baez should help their offense. But his performance since signing a mega deal with the Tigers is not inspiring faith in the fanbase. In 3 years with the Tigers, he has a .221 batting average and a stunning 71 OPS+. His 1.8 bWAR in 360 games with Detroit is equal to his 1.8 bWAR in 47 games with the Mets.

The Tigers' rise up the standings started once Baez went out. While it helped that their AL Central rivals Minnesota Twins collapsed and the White Sox were the worst team ever, Trey Sweeney was a better player than Baez. With their offense being such a question mark for the beginning of the season, they need Baez to return to his former self.

The Tigers need better hitting and pitching to maintain playoff status

The core piece of the Tigers' offense is Riley Greene. The 24-year-old left fielder made his first All-Star Game in his third season last year with 24 homers and 74 RBIs. While those are not Aaron Judge or Bobby Witt Jr.-level numbers, he can ascend to that MVP level. Their pieces surrounding Greene are strong and can lift their offense.

Spencer Torkelson, Vierling, Meadows, Sweeney, and Kerry Carpenter will all be important pieces to this offense. The magic of a small-market team is a bunch of draft picks and under-the-radar pickups rising at the same time. That is what happened to the Tigers last season and it can happen again this year. But their one high-priced player has been terrible and Baez needs to step up for Detroit to be legit AL title contenders.

None of these offensive pieces will be the best player on the 2025 Tigers. Tarik Skubal was not only the best pitcher on the team, in the AL Central, or the American League. He is the best pitcher in the world and can repeat as Cy Young just by staying healthy this year. The depth behind him was a problem last year, as many games were started and finished by their excellent bullpen.

Alex Cobb on the injury report puts even more pressure on Jack Flaherty. After starting last year with Detroit, they traded him to the Dodgers at the trade deadline. He re-signed with the Tigers this offseason and should be in the Motor City for the next few years. He needs to be a great number two behind Skubal and Cobb will have pressure on him as well.

The Tigers have a chance to win the American League Central this year if their offense gets figured out. A great season from Baez is unlikely but could put the Tigers in the conversation for the AL pennant.