Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is establishing himself as one of the best hurlers in Major League Baseball. His numbers continue to impress, as he has recently dominated on the mound while pitching in road ballparks. Skubal has posted at least 10 strikeouts in his last three road starts without allowing a walk, per OPTAStats.

“Only one other MLB pitcher in the modern era has had 10+ strikeouts (and) no walks in 3 consecutive road starts: Clayton Kershaw (2016),” the OPTAStats X account posted.

Skubal's last three road outings were games against the Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies. He fanned 10 batters against Cleveland and Philadelphia, while posting 11 Ks against the Rangers.

The Tigers, with Skubal, are proving to be one of the best clubs in MLB. Detroit is leading the American League Central division, with a 65-47 record.

Tigers are about to run away with the AL Central this year

Detroit currently has an eight game lead in their respective division. Cleveland is in second place, with the Kansas City Royals right on the Guardians' heels. The Tigers are clearly one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season.

The Tigers have been led by their ace, Skubal, throughout the campaign. Skubal has a 2.18 ERA this year with 11 victories. He is a clear favorite to win the Cy Young in the American League. The hurler is also on track to finish the season with a WHIP under 1.00. If that holds true, it would be the third consecutive year Skubal would have done it.

This is the second consecutive season that Skubal was selected to play in the All-Star game. In 2024, the Tigers pitcher accomplished all sorts of incredible achievements. He won the AL Cy Young, and was also the league's strikeouts and wins leader. Skubal also led MLB in strikeouts.

Skubal led his team to another victory on Saturday, against the Philadelphia Phillies of the National League. The contest pitted the Tigers ace against Phillies hurler Zach Wheeler.

“I thought I competed well today,” Skubal said, per MLB.com. “We won. At the end of the day, that’s the goal of the game.”

The Tigers are in action again Sunday against the Phillies.