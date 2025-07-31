Jul 31, 2025 at 6:45 PM ET

The Detroit Tigers made a few moves on MLB Trade Deadline day. First, they made an intriguing trade with the Cleveland Guardians for injured reliever Paul Sewald. Then, they acquired Kyle Finnegan in a deal with the Washington Nationals. Before the buzzer went off on Thursday evening, though, they made another deal involving Baltimore Orioles starter Charlie Morton.

The 41-year-old Morton is heading to the Tigers, as first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post. In return, Baltimore is receiving one player. Left-handed pitching prospect Mitch Ashman is headed to the Orioles organization as part of this deal, according to Baltimore beat reporter Jake Rill.

This is a developing story. More to come.