The Detroit Tigers made a few moves on MLB Trade Deadline day. First, they made an intriguing trade with the Cleveland Guardians for injured reliever Paul Sewald. Then, they acquired Kyle Finnegan in a deal with the Washington Nationals. Before the buzzer went off on Thursday evening, though, they made another deal involving Baltimore Orioles starter Charlie Morton.

The 41-year-old Morton is heading to the Tigers, as first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post. In return, Baltimore is receiving one player. Left-handed pitching prospect Mitch Ashman is headed to the Orioles organization as part of this deal, according to Baltimore beat reporter Jake Rill.

This is a developing story. More to come.

More Detroit Tigers News
Tigers news: Detroit trades for Rangers reliever who has made 1 MLB appearance since 2021
Tigers trade for Rangers reliever who has made 1 MLB appearance since 2021Chris Spiering ·
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) celebrates with catcher Pedro Pages (43) after the Cardinals defeated the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Tigers pursued Ryan Helsley before Mets deal as the MLB trade deadline nears the end.
MLB rumors: Tigers discussed Ryan Helsley trade before Mets dealYasmin Edañol ·
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Target Field.
Tigers pick up Kyle Finnegan in trade with NationalsScotty White ·
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Paul Sewald (34) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field.
Tigers trade for Guardians reliever who once starred for MarinersScotty White ·
The Detroit Tigers should pull off a last minute trade for Pete Fairbanks at the MLB Trade Deadline.
1 last-minute trade Detroit Tigers must make before 2025 deadlineTristin McKinstry ·
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Rafael Montero (48) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
Tigers acquire veteran reliever in Braves tradeTristin McKinstry ·