As the MLB trade deadline approached, the Detroit Tigers quietly explored a splash in the late-inning market. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Tigers engaged in discussions with the St. Louis Cardinals for All-Star closer Ryan Helsley before the Mets ultimately secured a deal for him. The Tigers’ interest in Helsley signaled a willingness to bolster their bullpen for the stretch run, even if only temporarily.

Ryan Helsley, a hard-throwing right-hander with postseason experience and a dominant 2024 campaign, was one of the most coveted relief arms available. But his status as a pending free agent ultimately gave Detroit pause. While the Tigers clearly see the value in adding a high-leverage weapon, the organization has leaned toward more controllable assets. That mindset has led them to prioritize options like Pirates closer David Bednar, who remains under team control beyond 2025.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, had fielded offers on Helsley from multiple contenders before finalizing a deal with the Mets. New York, hungry to revamp its bullpen amid a Wild Card push, landed Helsley to pair with Edwin Diaz. Together, they form one of the most electric late-game duos in the National League. The Tigers’ decision not to match the Mets’ offer likely reflects Detroit's longer-term strategy. It’s a more calculated approach that doesn’t sacrifice future flexibility for a short-term upgrade.

Still, the mere fact that Detroit was deep in conversations for Mets’ Ryan Helsley reveals the front office’s growing urgency. The AL Central remains winnable, and the Tigers' young core is showing signs of turning the corner. Whether it’s Bednar or another controllable reliever, the Tigers could still make a move before the MLB trade deadline strikes zero.

For now, the Mets get their man in Ryan Helsley, but the Detroit's bullpen story may not be over just yet. With the Tigers still lurking in the market, another surprise move could be just one phone call away.