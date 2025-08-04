The New York Yankees are turning to a veteran arm for rotational depth, signing right-hander Kenta Maeda to a minor league contract, the club announced Monday. The 37-year-old has been assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Maeda, a former AL Cy Young runner-up with the Minnesota Twins in 2020, has had a rocky two-year stint since signing a two-year, $24 million deal with the Detroit Tigers before the 2024 season. He struggled through injuries and ineffectiveness, posting a 6.09 ERA in 112 1/3 innings last season before opening 2025 in the bullpen. His seven outings this year for Detroit yielded a 7.88 ERA, prompting the Tigers to designate him for assignment in early May.

After clearing waivers, Maeda signed a minor league deal with the Cubs and pitched for Triple-A Iowa. The results were mixed, but there were glimmers of improvement late. While his first three starts were disastrous — including one outing where he allowed nine earned runs in a single inning — he settled down across his final nine starts, recording a 3.55 ERA and gradually improving his strikeout and walk rates.

The Yankees, desperate for pitching depth, saw enough to take a flier. The upside? Minimal risk. With the Tigers still responsible for most of Maeda’s salary, the Yankees would only owe him a prorated league minimum if he makes the big-league roster.

New York’s rotation has taken major hits this season. Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt are both done for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and recent fill-in Ryan Yarbrough is on the shelf with an oblique injury. Luis Gil just returned from the injured list, but looked rusty in his debut, and the current rotation featuring Carlos Rodón, Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, and Will Warren has struggled with consistency.

It’s unclear whether Maeda will get a chance in the Bronx, but he offers insurance in case another starter goes down or falters. With veteran Carlos Carrasco having been traded to the Braves and Marcus Stroman released, the Yankees’ depth has thinned significantly. If Maeda can continue trending in the right direction, he could pitch his way into a late-season call-up.

Once one of the more dependable starters in the league — especially during his time with the Dodgers — Maeda posted a 2.70 ERA with 80 strikeouts and just 10 walks across 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, finishing second to Shane Bieber in Cy Young voting.

Now, after years of battling injury setbacks and regression, Maeda will attempt to claw his way back to the majors, this time with a Yankees team still fighting to stay afloat in the playoff race. If he succeeds, it’ll be one of the quietest — yet potentially savviest — pitching pickups of the summer.