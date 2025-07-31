The Detroit Tigers are going for it all. The Tigers showcased to the world last season that they are a legit threat to win the Fall Classic this season. On Thursday, the Tigers made a quiet trade that resulted in them acquiring a reliever who has only one major league appearance since 2021. Codi Heuer is now a Detroit Tiger and leaves the Texas Rangers, who are also a contender in the American League.

Here is what Tigers PR said about the trade in a statement.

“Heuer, 29, is 3-2 with a 3.43 ERA and four saves in 35 relief outings for Triple-A Round Rock this season. Among all Pacific Coast League pitchers with at least 30 outings this year, he ranks ninth with a 31.4 percent strikeout percentage and 15th with an 8.9 walk percentage. He missed much of the 2022-24 seasons while recovering from Tommy John ligament replacement surgery in 2022 and a right elbow fracture in 2023.”

“Heuer has 87 big league appearances, all in relief, under his belt with the White Sox (2020-21), Cubs (2021) and Rangers (2025) and has gone 10-4 with three saves and a 3.61 ERA (37 ER/92.1 IP) in those major league outings.”

“To make room for Heuer on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Dietrich Enns has been designated for assignment.”

Injuries can be a real career killer. It happens all the time. For Heuer, it's awesome to see that he is still fighting to stay in the majors after multiple arm/elbow surgeries. The Rangers felt that sending him to the Tigers was the best thing for him, and he'll have an opportunity to compete for a bullpen job. Heuer has pitched well in Triple-A, and as of now, it is unclear where he will begin his Detroit tenure. He is on the 40-man roster, so the Tigers could call him up at any time if he starts in Triple-A.

The Tigers traded for closer Kyle Finnigan earlier on Thursday ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. They also traded for another reliever from the Braves before the Finnigan deal. The Tigers clearly wanted a better bullpen. Chris Paddack is also a Tiger after being dealt from Minnesota.

The Tigers begin a 3-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on the road on Friday.