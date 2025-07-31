The main focus for the Detroit Tigers ahead of Thursday's MLB Trade Deadline is getting better pitching, and they have made a few moves in hopes of making that happen. The latest addition to the team is Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan. Finnegan has spent his entire career with the Nationals so far, but he is now making the move to Detroit. He is the fourth pitcher that the Tigers have added this week, and the third bullpen arm.

“The Detroit Tigers are finalizing a deal to acquire closer Kyle Finnegan from the Washington Nationals, sources tell ESPN,” Jeff Passan said in a post.

Washington is getting a couple of prospects from the Tigers in return.

“Two A-ball pitching prospects go to DC in deal,” Jon Heyman said in a post.

The prospects that the Nationals are getting are Josh Randall and RJ Sales, according to a report from Andrew Golden.

Of all the bullpen arms that the Tigers have acquired in the last 24 hours, this is the one that Detroit fans should feel the best about. The other two additions to the bullpen are Rafael Montero, who was traded by the Atlanta Braves, and Paul Sewald, who is coming over from the Cleveland Guardians. Those weren't the type of pitchers that fans were hoping to see the team bring in, but Kyle Finnegan is promising.

Finnegan currently has a 4.38 ERA on the season, but it was at 2.36 just a few weeks ago. He had a couple of really bad outings in a row right before the trade deadline, and that could've allowed the Tigers to get him for a cheaper price.

The Tigers are adding a closer that went to the All-Star Game just one season ago, and they didn't give up much at all. Don't let that 4.38 ERA fool you, Kyle Finnegan has a lot of potential to be a useful asset out of the bullpen for the Tigers down the stretch.