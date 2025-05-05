Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera has been part of every World Baseball Classic since its inception, and 2026 will be no different.

Cabrera will serve as Team Venezuela's hitting coach after playing for his native country in the tournament's first five iterations. The 42-year-old's most recent WBC appearance came in 2023, just months after he officially retired from Major League Baseball.

Over 21 Major League seasons, 20 with the Tigers, Cabrera won two MVP awards, the 2012 American League Triple Crown, made 12 All-Star teams, and won four batting titles. He was also a member of the Florida Marlins' 2003 World Series championship team as a rookie.

The future Hall of Famer ended his career with 511 home runs, good for 25th on the all-time list. His 373 homers for the Tigers place him second in franchise history, tied with Norm Cash.

While it's unclear who Cabrera will have a chance to coach in 2026, the potential field for Team Venezuela is loaded with young and veteran talent. Jose Altuve has played for Venezuela in the last two WBCs, with Ronald Acuna Jr. joining him in 2023. Luisangel Acuna, Pablo Lopez, Luis Rengifo, Anthony Santander, and others are all eligible to join the team as well.

Miguel Cabrera got his coaching start with the Tigers

The World Baseball Classic won't be Cabrera's first foray into coaching. The legendary first baseman served as a special assistant for the Tigers in spring training, helping youngsters Justyn-Henry Malloy and Colt Keith transition to first.

It's something Cabrera has real experience with; the Tigers moved him to first base in 2008 after he played third base and the outfield for much of his career.

“He’ll do a lot of different things,” manager A.J. Hinch said in spring training, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. “I think he’s going to be around first base, helping [Malloy and Keith] in their transitions…He’ll have something to do every day, which is awesome for our players and our coaches and on the [player-development] side. And he loves being a Tiger, so it’s good to see him.”

It's been a good opportunity for Cabrera, who is still coming to terms with not playing baseball every day.

“I miss playing baseball,” he said. “But then I think about how I can't do it anymore at high levels. It's OK. It was enough.”