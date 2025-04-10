The World Baseball Classic is set to return in 2026. On Thursday, it was announced that Mark DeRosa will once again manage Team USA, per MLB Network.

DeRosa, who has never managed at the MLB level, took the WBC head coaching job for the first time in 2023. He did an admirable job despite Team USA losing in the championship.

The WBC certainly did not disappoint in 2023, as the championship was played between Japan and the USA. In an ending seemingly scripted for Hollywood, Shohei Ohtani was on the mound against Mike Trout for the final out of the ball game. Ohtani struck his then-Los Angeles Angels teammate out to give Japan the victory.

Team USA is hoping to bounce back in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The 2023 team featured no shortage of elite talent on the roster, but Ohtani still led Japan to the win.

DeRosa landing the job in 2023 led to some questions from around the MLB world. Although he played in MLB, DeRosa had a lack of previous managing experience. He's worked at MLB Network for the most part over the years since retiring. Nevertheless, DeRosa will lead the team once again.

The WBC was a success in 2023. It received plenty of attention. The USA and Japan will likely be the favorites once again, but a number of other ball clubs could make things interesting.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is scheduled to begin in early March. Overall, 20 teams are set to participate in the tournament. The WBC Finals will be played in Miami in mid-March.

At the moment, the baseball world is focused on the current MLB season. Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers are playing at a high level, while Trout's Angels are trying to make the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Once the season comes to an end in the fall, though, anticipation for the 2026 World Baseball Classic will see a drastic increase.