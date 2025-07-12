As the 2025 All-Star Break festivities began with the MLB Futures Game Saturday, it was clear that the next wave of MLB stars were all over the field. Both the AL and NL rosters are loaded with Top 100 prospects, and the amount of potential was blinding. Detroit Tigers outfield prospect Max Clark is considered one of baseball's brightest future talents, and for good reason. His very well-timed stolen based during Saturday's Futures Game, posted by MLB on X (formerly Twitter), was yet another glimpse of just how good he could be once he arrives at Comerica Park.

"Are we going to see Max Clark run here?" "Yup" – @Tigers prospect Max Clark 💨 pic.twitter.com/tC1nGM6dI0 — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Are we going to see Max Clark run here?” posted MLB's official account on the social media platform. “‘Yup'- Tigers prospect Max Clark.”

Clark is considered to be the Tigers' best prospect, a potential five-tool player who can impact the game in a variety of ways. Currently in High-A with fellow top prospects Kevin McGonigle and Josue Briceno, the trio's performances together have been incredibly encouraging for both the Tigers' brass and its fanbase. Clark's speed and skill was on full display during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the NL. Although he and his teammates weren't successful on Saturday, all of them have a bright future in store.

Max Clark hopes to be long-term piece for Tigers

At the moment, the Tigers rebuild over the past few years is finally bearing fruits. The team is in first place of the AL Central, and they are the top team in the AL. Last year's playoff berth was the latest step in president of baseball operations Scott Harris' plan, and manager A.J Hinch has continued to prove why he's one of baseball's best managers. Just like he helped revive the Houston Astros (although not without controversy), Hinch's expertise and experience working with young players is working out nicely.

Will Clark or any of his fellow top prospects, such as McGonigle and Briceno, make their appearance in the majors while the Tigers continue their crusade towards October baseball? It's unlikely that any one of the trio will make their way to the Motor City before next season. Yet, knowing just how quickly Clark has taken the minors by storm, maybe he will be in navy and white by the time the playoffs arrive.