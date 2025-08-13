The Detroit Tigers are in first place in the AL Central, as the franchise aims to make a serious push for the World Series. However, relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle has become a liability on the mound, as his struggles have been notably horrific. On Wednesday, manager AJ Hinch shared his brutally honest take on Kahnle's woes.

Hinch admits he has tried putting the 36-year-old reliever in low-leverage situations in an attempt to build him back up. However, the struggles have continued, and the Tigers' manager proclaims that Kahnle must improve, according to Evan Woodberry of MLive Media Group.

“He doesn't get to pitch for free. The situation is going to dictate whether the innings are there for him,” said Hinch. “We try to get him in as low-leverage or low-pressure situations as possible so he can work on things…But we've got to compete on the field. This is not practice.”

Kahnle's last five appearances have been nothing to gloat about, and it's just a glimpse of how he's been playing in the previous month or so. In his last five games, the Tigers' reliever has allowed five earned runs, seven hits, and six walks while recording just four strikeouts. This season overall has been an ugly one for Tommy Kahnle, as he owns a 5.21 ERA and 1.329 WHIP through 46.2 innings pitched.

Considering Hinch's statement, it sounds like Kahnle's leash could become much shorter in the coming days. Especially if he fails to turn things around, even in low-leverage situations. It's the time of the year when playoff-caliber teams are ramping up for the postseason, and a struggling reliever could be detrimental to the Tigers in the playoffs.

We'll see how it plays out for Kahnle. AJ Hinch may decide to make a change in the bullpen soon. September call-ups are right around the corner, so that could be the time the Tigers switch things up.