The Detroit Tigers defeated the Chicago White Sox on Monday night to kick off their three-game set. Spencer Torkelson was the hero on Monday, swatting a huge ninth-inning home run to give his Tigers the win. After a midseason slump, Detroit has now won nine of their last 14 games, and could be on the verge of turning things around.

The Tigers still have some kinks to work out. Their offense is prone to strikeouts, for instance. This was on display against the White Sox, as Detroit hitters struck out 13 times in Chicago. Detroit's bullpen is also a point of concern. However, they have found ways to win. And Tokelson believes his team is on their way to figuring things out.

“Definitely see light at the end of the tunnel. We're a really good team. We can win, and we can find different ways to win,” the Detroit slugger said, via Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press.

Tigers, Spencer Torkelson withstand rain delay in White Sox win

The best time to take the lead in a tied game is in the ninth inning. However, a close second may be right before a rain delay. Torkelson did both with his massive home run on Monday. He drilled the ball down the left field line and off the foul pole for a round-tripper.

HOW BOUT A TORK BOMB pic.twitter.com/Nu2aO5uekV — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 12, 2025

Following this home run, the game entered a rain delay. Heavy rain came out of nowhere to douse the field. The teams resumed play at 11pm Eastern Time, with Detroit still at bat. They quickly ended the top half, though, setting up the White Sox with a chance to win.

However, Detroit reliever Will Vest didn't give them the chance. He pitched a clean inning, allowing no hits and striking out one batter. He induced a ground ball to second for the final out, earning his 17th save of the season. The Tigers will go for their third straight win and a series win over the White Sox on Tuesday night in the Windy City.