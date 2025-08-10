Currently five games atop the AL Central, the Detroit Tigers have been a bit up and down as of late. Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels will decide who wins this weekend's three-game set. After a 6-5 win on Friday, the Tigers dropped Saturday's game 7-4 to the Angels. Despite that outcome, Detroit starter Charlie Morton surpassed Hall of Famer Randy Johnson with a ten-strikeout binge in his outing versus Los Angeles, according to MLB reporter Sarah Langs on X (formerly Twitter).

At 41 years & 270 days, Charlie Morton is the oldest pitcher in at least the expansion era (1961) with 5+ consecutive strikeouts in each of consecutive starts Passed: 1999 Randy Johnson 35y 293d Last to do so at any age: 8/26-9/1/23 Zack Wheeler h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/cV381abDQP — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 10, 2025

That's pretty good company to be in. Morton's double digit strikeout performance tied his other two season high performances. Based on his extensive pitch mix, as well as a great breaking ball and veteran savvy, it's clear why the Tigers traded for Morton at the trade deadline. This could be the 41-year-old's final campaign and chasing down a playoff spot is something he's done plenty of times before. Based on Detroit's performance so far this season, it looks as if the AL Central is theirs for the taking. Can Morton continue this string of performances as the Tigers look to improve on last year's postseason finish.

Charlie Morton joins Randy Johnson, more legends with historic streak

Passing Johnson shows that something is going right for Morton. However, the “Big Unit” wasn't the only Hall of Famer he surpassed with Saturday's performance. According to Langs, Morton also joined Hall of Famers Nolan Ryan and John Smoltz with Saturday's performance at home.

“Oldest pitchers with 7+ consecutive strikeouts in a game, expansion era (1961): 7/7/91 Nolan Ryan: 44y, 157d 8/23/09 John Smoltz: 42y, 100d Today Charlie Morton: 41y, 270d,” reported Langs. “That’s everyone to do so at 40+ in span h/t @EliasSports.”

Along with Morton, the Tigers also brought in starting pitcher Chris Paddack, and a few relievers. While the team might have benefitted more from an ace level arm, or a shutdown closer, the arms they did bring in have plenty of experience. Will that experience help Detroit get back to the World Series?