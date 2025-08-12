The Detroit Tigers emerged from the trade deadline with a deeper bullpen on paper, but their handling of roster spots — and their reluctance to take bigger swings — has left room for improvement. While Scott Harris made several moves to bring in veterans like Charlie Morton, Kyle Finnegan, Rafael Montero, and Paul Sewald, his conservative approach avoided the kind of bold additions that could immediately push Detroit toward a World Series run.

The post-deadline bullpen shuffle was also messy. The club demoted Brenan Hanifee — one of its most reliable relievers — and lost lefty PJ Poulin on waivers, all to keep Luke Jackson around for one more outing before designating him for assignment. Jackson has since elected free agency, leaving an open path for the Tigers to rethink their depth strategy.

If Harris really wants to stabilize this relief corps and keep Detroit competitive into September and October, two immediate moves stand out.

Claim RHP Connor Seabold from the Rays

With the deadline passed, waiver claims are one of the few ways to make external additions, and Seabold fits the bill. Tampa Bay’s DFA of the 29-year-old right-hander offers Detroit an opportunity to snag a versatile arm with starting and long-relief experience.

Seabold’s numbers in 2025 have been uneven, but his profile suggests he’s worth the claim. His mid-90s fastball, usable slider, and willingness to attack the zone give him a better ceiling than some of Detroit’s current low-leverage options. He’s also under club control beyond this season, making him more than just a rental.

The Tigers’ bullpen ranks 27th in ERA since June 1, and the issue hasn’t only been late-inning meltdowns — it’s been the inability to bridge the gap between starters and high-leverage arms without overtaxing the back end. Seabold’s ability to cover multiple innings could keep Morton, Skubal, and Reese Olson from being overextended, while allowing A.J. Hinch to better deploy his late-inning weapons.

Given the cost (a simple waiver claim) and upside (both short- and long-term depth), Harris shouldn’t hesitate here. In a playoff race, you can’t afford to let controllable pitching depth slip away.

Recall RHP Dylan Smith from Triple-A

While external options can help, Detroit’s most ready-made boost might already be in Toledo. Dylan Smith, the 23-year-old right-hander, has earned a look in the majors. His 2025 Triple-A numbers — highlighted by a sub-1.40 ERA in 13 innings, with just two earned runs allowed — show a pitcher in command of both his repertoire and the strike zone.

Smith’s mix of a mid-90s fastball, sharp slider, and improving changeup makes him effective against both righties and lefties. That versatility matters in Hinch’s matchup-heavy bullpen usage. He’s shown the ability to generate ground balls when needed but also miss bats at a healthy rate, giving Detroit another option for high-leverage situations when the schedule tightens.

Recalling Smith now does more than just improve the bullpen — it signals that Harris is willing to reward performance and maximize the club’s current window. With Hanifee stuck in Toledo until mid-August due to option rules, Smith’s promotion would immediately address a gap in middle- and late-inning coverage.

Harris has repeatedly spoken about “sustainable winning,” but Detroit’s current roster — featuring the consensus best pitcher in the game in Tarik Skubal, a balanced offense, and a manageable AL field — is good enough to contend for more than just a Wild Card berth this season.

Why these moves matter now

The problem is that Harris’ deadline strategy felt more like laying groundwork for the future than capitalizing on the present. Yes, avoiding an overpay for elite closers like David Bednar or Ryan Helsley keeps the farm system intact, but it also risks wasting prime years of cornerstone players. The Tigers were tied for the most wins in baseball on July 31; a more aggressive approach could have put them in pole position for a deep playoff run.

In the meantime, these smaller, smarter post-deadline moves can still make a tangible impact. Seabold offers immediate length and depth, allowing Hinch to preserve his core bullpen arms for high-leverage moments. Smith provides another electric, versatile option who can shorten games when paired with Detroit’s current back-end mix of Finnegan, Montero, Will Vest, and Tommy Kahnle.

Harris may not believe in “windows,” but ignoring the realities of player contracts and free agency is risky business. Skubal’s pending free agency after 2026 — and likely refusal to sign an early extension — means Detroit’s best shot at winning with him could be now and next season. That doesn’t mean mortgaging the future entirely, but it does mean taking calculated risks when opportunity knocks.

Claiming Seabold and recalling Smith won’t make Detroit instant favorites, but these are low-cost, high-reward moves that deepen the bullpen and give Hinch more flexibility to mix and match late in games. When October baseball often comes down to one inning, one at-bat, or one pitching change, that flexibility can be the difference between advancing and going home.

Harris has built a deeper, more talented roster than the one that broke Detroit’s postseason drought, but depth only matters if you maximize it when it counts. These two moves are small steps — but they’re exactly the kind of smart, opportunistic decisions the Tigers need to make if they’re serious about playing meaningful baseball deep into the fall.