The Michigan Wolverines football program has produced another starting quarterback — but not in Ann Arbor. Former Michigan football signal-caller Jayden Denegal has been named the starting quarterback for the San Diego State Aztecs football program, winning the preseason competition in head coach Sean Lewis’ second year with the program. The announcement comes less than three weeks before the Aztecs’ opener against Stony Brook.

On3’s Pete Nakos took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to confirm the news, noting that the Apple Valley native had emerged from a competitive battle to lead the Aztecs in 2025.

“Michigan transfer Jayden Denegal will start Week 1 for San Diego State, a source tells @On3sports. @sdutkirKDKenney first.”

Denegal, a former four-star recruit, spent three seasons with the Wolverines backing up J.J. McCarthy and Davis Warren. He appeared in seven games, completing 4-of-5 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, and was part of the Wolverines football roster that won the national title in 2023.

The move through the college football transfer portal brought Denegal back to Southern California, less than three hours from his hometown. His size at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, arm strength, and poise quickly impressed the San Diego State coaching staff, allowing him to take first-team reps from spring ball onward.

Denegal beat out athletic backup Bert Emanuel Jr., who is still expected to contribute in special packages. The decision gives the Aztecs an experienced leader to replace Jalen Mayden following last year’s 3-9 campaign. The program struggled to execute its new tempo offense in 2024, but Denegal’s skill set is seen as a better fit for Lewis’ system.

The 2025 San Diego State football roster includes rising offensive talent like wide receiver Jordan Napier, who is poised for a breakout year, and top transfer addition Myles Kitt-Denton. The senior receiver brings track-level speed to the Aztecs after averaging nearly 20 yards per catch on 26 receptions at Northwestern State, potentially opening up the rest of the offense. On defense, All-American candidate Trey White — a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2024 — ranked among the top seven in the FBS in both sacks and tackles for loss last season and has earned a spot on the Bronco Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list. In the secondary, cornerback Chris Johnson provides toughness, consistency, and playmaking ability, with a proven record of high tackle counts and forcing turnovers. With this blend of proven production and new playmakers, it would be no surprise to see the Aztecs once again become bowl eligible this winter.

