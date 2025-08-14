The Michigan Wolverines football program has produced another starting quarterback — but not in Ann Arbor. Former Michigan football signal-caller Jayden Denegal has been named the starting quarterback for the San Diego State Aztecs football program, winning the preseason competition in head coach Sean Lewis’ second year with the program. The announcement comes less than three weeks before the Aztecs’ opener against Stony Brook.

On3’s Pete Nakos took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to confirm the news, noting that the Apple Valley native had emerged from a competitive battle to lead the Aztecs in 2025.

“Michigan transfer Jayden Denegal will start Week 1 for San Diego State, a source tells @On3sports. @sdutkirKDKenney first.”

Denegal, a former four-star recruit, spent three seasons with the Wolverines backing up J.J. McCarthy and Davis Warren. He appeared in seven games, completing 4-of-5 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, and was part of the Wolverines football roster that won the national title in 2023.

The move through the college football transfer portal brought Denegal back to Southern California, less than three hours from his hometown. His size at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, arm strength, and poise quickly impressed the San Diego State coaching staff, allowing him to take first-team reps from spring ball onward.