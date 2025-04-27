Los Angeles Dodgers two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani is making a steady recovery from 2023 elbow surgery in his journey back to pitching. Ohtani was recently spotted throwing another bullpen session by MLB.com's Sonja Chen, a positive sign following his return from the paternity list. This session is a key part of his plan to regain his pitching form while he continues to be a force in the Dodgers' lineup as a hitter.

Fans and the Dodgers organization are desperately waiting for the moment Ohtani can once again contribute on both sides of the ball. This latest bullpen session suggests that his recovery is proceeding as hoped, and he's actively engaged in the steps needed to rejoin the pitching rotation.

Chen's reporting emphasizes the cautious approach the Dodgers are taking with Ohtani's return to pitching. They are closely watching how his arm responds to each throwing session, adjusting his workload to ensure he comes back strong and healthy. These controlled bullpen environments allow Ohtani to gradually build up his arm strength and refine his pitching mechanics without the pressure of a live game.

The fact that Ohtani is consistently participating in these throwing sessions is a promising indicator for Dodgers and baseball fans. His exceptional talent as both a hitter and a pitcher makes him a truly unique asset to the team. Getting him back to full two-way capabilities would provide a significant lift as they navigate the season.

While there's not a specific date for his return to pitching in games, the ongoing bullpen sessions are a clear signal that he is actively working towards that goal and getting closer to showcasing his remarkable two-way abilities once again for the Dodgers. The baseball fans continue to watch his progress with great interest, as the Dodgers will improve their odds of becoming World Series champions again.