The Los Angeles Angels’ already frustrating 2025 campaign took another discouraging turn on Wednesday night when shortstop Zach Neto was forced out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds with an apparent wrist issue.

Neto was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the third inning and never looked comfortable afterward. He struck out in the fifth, clearly grimacing, before the Angels lifted him in the top of the sixth for Oswald Peraza. The club later announced that Neto is dealing with left wrist soreness, calling him day-to-day for now.

“Zach Neto was removed from tonight’s game due to left wrist soreness,” the Angels posted on X shortly after the substitution.

The timing is tough for both Neto and the organization. The Angels (60–66) have long since fallen out of playoff contention, sitting seven games back of the final American League Wild Card spot. With another October-less season looming — their 11th straight without a postseason berth — the focus has shifted toward building around young, controllable talent.

Angels fans holding their breath as their star SS left with an injury

That begins with Neto. The 24-year-old shortstop, drafted 13th overall in 2022, has steadily developed into one of the brightest young infielders in baseball. Despite missing the first three weeks of the season recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, he’s put together a career-best year at the plate, slashing .269/.325/.809 with 21 home runs, 54 RBI, and 22 stolen bases. His defense and versatility have only strengthened his value.

Just last week, Neto joined rare company by recording his second straight 20-homer, 20-steal season. He became only the fourth Angel ever to post multiple 20/20 campaigns — alongside Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Don Baylor — and just the sixth shortstop in American League history to accomplish the feat.

“It means a lot, especially where it all started at the end of last year and starting late this year [because of shoulder surgery],” Neto said after hitting his milestone homer. “Just coming back with all the perseverance and everything I had to overcome and stuff. I’m pretty grateful to be able to do it.”

Neto has embraced his role as the face of the Angels’ future, drawing admiration not only for his production but also for his style of play. His aggressive baserunning has earned him the nickname Professor Chaos from Trout, a reference to the South Park character Butters’ alter ego. True to the moniker, Neto thrives on creating havoc — whether it’s with a clutch home run, a daring steal, or his steady defense at shortstop.

Interim manager Ray Montgomery praised Neto’s rare blend of tools, noting, “What he does on a daily basis doesn’t surprise us, but it is cool for him. Obviously, I wish we would have done it in a winning fashion, but still, it’s not easy to do. Puts him in pretty rare company.”

For now, the Angels will take a cautious approach with Neto, who remains under team control through 2029 and looks like a cornerstone alongside Trout in the twilight of his career. Los Angeles has an off day Thursday before hosting the Cubs this weekend, giving Neto a little extra time to rest and undergo further evaluation. If the Angels are going to end their decade-long playoff drought in the coming years, keeping Neto healthy will be the first step.