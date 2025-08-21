The Toronto Blue Jays are ready to unveil their big trade deadline acquisition as Shane Bieber will return to a major league mound for the first time in over 16 months. The seventh-year veteran will start for Toronto on Friday. But Bieber's addition to the rotation forced manager John Schneider to make room for the former Cy Young winner.

Schneider decided to move Eric Lauer to the bullpen to clear space for Bieber. Although he insists the change is only temporary as the Blue Jays sort out their pitching situation.

It’s an unfortunate development for Lauer, who’s been Toronto’s best starter since earning a rotation spot in June. But the 30-year-old lefty is taking the situation in stride.

“I’m still treating it as a start because I’m available for length, kind of like I was before. It’s the same deal,” Lauer said of returning to the bullpen, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. “Then, I believe, next time through I should be back in the rotation. I believe that’s the plan. Keep length and stay with that.”

Eric Lauer anticipates return to Blue Jays’ rotation

After getting hot at the beginning of July and sweeping the New York Yankees in a four-game series, Toronto took control of the AL East. In an effort to hang onto the division and make a deep playoff run, the Blue Jays bolstered their rotation by trading for Bieber at the deadline.

The move was risky as the former Triple Crown winner hasn’t pitched since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2024. But if he can return to his pre-injury form, the Blue Jays will boast an impressive pitching staff.

Bieber looked sharp in his last rehab start in Triple-A. Now he’ll face the Miami Marlins in his 2025 debut Friday and Lauer will be available out of the bullpen.

“[Bieber] needs to go on his normal rest, and I can be malleable. It’s just a short-term plan right now, and it’s fluid. They told me to plan on still being in the rotation,” Lauer added, per MLB.com.

Lauer worked out of the bullpen earlier this year, making six appearances as a reliever before earning a spot in the Blue Jays’ rotation. That experience made him the obvious choice for Schnieder to move. But Lauer has been very effective as a starter for Toronto.

If the Bieber experiment is a success and the Blue Jays can figure out how best to harness their pitching staff, the team will be a tough out in the postseason. Toronto entered play on Wednesday protecting a five-game lead in the division.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider moves Eric Lauer to the bullpen after Shane Bieber's return but insists the change is temporary.
