The San Francisco Giants are quickly fading from the playoff picture. The team was expected to compete for a postseason berth this year with the additions of Justin Verlander, Willy Adames and Rafael Devers. But after losing eight of their last 10 games, manager Bob Melvin is on the hot seat.

And the beleaguered team suffered another misfortune Wednesday when promising second-year starter Landen Roupp left the game with an injury.

Roupp was drilled by a comebacker off the bat of San Diego Padres outfielder Ramon Laureano in the bottom of the third inning. The ball appeared to strike Roupp on the right thigh. But in an effort to avoid the liner, the 26-year-old hurler appeared to twist his left knee, which buckled as he fell on the mound.

After getting checked on by the Giants’ training staff, Roupp was carted off the field at Petco Park due to a left knee injury, per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

Giants lose starter Landen Roupp to injury

Roupp struggled in just his second start since returning from the 15-day IL with elbow inflammation. Following Manny Machado's homer with one out in the third inning, Roupp walked Ryan O’Hearn and Laureano reached on an infield single. Joey Lucchesi relieved Roupp after the injury and immediately surrendered a three-run blast to Gavin Sheets.

Roupp allowed five runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings Wednesday. There is no word yet on the severity of his injury.

Prior to the poor outing, Roupp had filled out the Giants’ rotation nicely behind Logan Webb, Robbie Ray and Verlander. In his first full season as a starter, Roupp entered Wednesday’s contest with a 3.45 ERA, 113 ERA+ and 100 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings.

Just two months ago the Giants were tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West. San Francisco then landed Devers in a deal with the Red Sox, hoping the veteran slugger could help with a second-half push.

However, the team is 20-34 since trading for Devers on June 15. The Giants hit an 85-year low while getting swept by the Padres in San Francisco last week. They dropped to to 15.5 games behind the Dodgers in the division. The team is six games back in the Wild Card standings.