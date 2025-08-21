The Los Angeles Dodgers caught a scare at Coors Field Wednesday. They watched Shohei Ohtani limp off against the Colorado Rockies.

The right-handed pitcher took a comebacker at his leg during the bottom of the fourth. The two-way pitcher and hitter showed he was in clear pain. With the broadcast crew even sharing how loud the pop became after Ohtani drew contact.

Shohei Ohtani took a come backer off the leg and had to limp it off but stayed in the game pic.twitter.com/TvouRzHyHk — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 21, 2025

Ohtani tried walking off the ailment. Trainers ultimately attended to him on the field. He even attempted to stay in the game and show his grit.

He ended up surrendering nine hits, five runs and pitched four innings. Ohtani threw 65 total pitches. Ezequiel Tovar struck out as he became Ohtani's last batter. Ohtani got him with a 79 mph curve ball.

But he struggled against the MLB's worst team. Colorado led 4-0 early during Ohtani's hit.

Who replaced Shohei Ohtani for the Dodgers game vs. Rockies?

Edgardo Henriquez relieved Ohtani following Dave Roberts pulling his versatile star.

Henriquez allowed one hit right away, though. Hunter Goodman smacked his four-seam fastball on the second pitching attempt, placing him at first. Henriquez surrendered another single on the subsequent at-bat — with Jordan Beck hitting on the first try. The veteran again trusted his four-seamer but Beck answered immediately.

Henriquez redeemed himself right after allowing the singles. Warming Jose Bernabel popped out toward first. The right-hander switched to a cutter in countering Bernabel. Colorado's next two batters of Mickey Moniak and Brenton Doyle flied and grounded out, respectively.

Paul Gervase then took to the hill. Gervase became a part of a Dodgers pitching swap leading up to the game. The Dodgers announced Gervase was recalled while Alexis Diaz got assigned to the Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.

Gervase walked his first batter. He forced a ground out to second base on the next at-bat. But he surrendered an RBI single to Goodman. Gervase ended the bottom of the sixth with a strikeout of Beck — firing a 95 mph pitch to force the strikeout.