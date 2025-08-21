The Los Angeles Dodgers caught a scare at Coors Field Wednesday. They watched Shohei Ohtani limp off against the Colorado Rockies.

The right-handed pitcher took a comebacker at his leg during the bottom of the fourth. The two-way pitcher and hitter showed he was in clear pain. With the broadcast crew even sharing how loud the pop became after Ohtani drew contact.

Ohtani tried walking off the ailment. Trainers ultimately attended to him on the field. He even attempted to stay in the game and show his grit.

He ended up surrendering nine hits, five runs and pitched four innings. Ohtani threw 65 total pitches. Ezequiel Tovar struck out as he became Ohtani's last batter. Ohtani got him with a 79 mph curve ball.

But he struggled against the MLB's worst team. Colorado led 4-0 early during Ohtani's hit.

Who replaced Shohei Ohtani for the Dodgers game vs. Rockies?

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) rounds the bases on a solo home run in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

© Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Edgardo Henriquez relieved Ohtani following Dave Roberts pulling his versatile star.

Henriquez allowed one hit right away, though. Hunter Goodman smacked his four-seam fastball on the second pitching attempt, placing him at first. Henriquez surrendered another single on the subsequent at-bat — with Jordan Beck hitting on the first try. The veteran again trusted his four-seamer but Beck answered immediately.

Henriquez redeemed himself right after allowing the singles. Warming Jose Bernabel popped out toward first. The right-hander switched to a cutter in countering Bernabel. Colorado's next two batters of Mickey Moniak and Brenton Doyle flied and grounded out, respectively.

Paul Gervase then took to the hill. Gervase became a part of a Dodgers pitching swap leading up to the game. The Dodgers announced Gervase was recalled while Alexis Diaz got assigned to the Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.

Gervase walked his first batter. He forced a ground out to second base on the next at-bat. But he surrendered an RBI single to Goodman. Gervase ended the bottom of the sixth with a strikeout of Beck — firing a 95 mph pitch to force the strikeout.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Dodgers swap pitchers before Rockies showdownLorenzo J Reyna ·
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) is unable to make a catch in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Dodgers must make Mookie Betts move amid Teoscar Hernandez’s defensive strugglesZachary Howell ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) rounds the bases on a solo home run in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani makes more run-scoring history not seen since 1932Colin Loughran ·
; A general view from inside Camelback Ranch stadium in advance of a spring training game between the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
Dodgers fan wears incredible Freeway Series Shohei Ohtani jersey at Coors FieldJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts (50) talks with manager Dave Roberts (30) during spring training at Camelback Ranch.
Mookie Betts’ meeting with Dave Roberts will disappoint Dodgers fansMatty Breisch ·
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) reacts after making a catch during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts holds private meeting with Dave Roberts, Andrew FriedmanColin Loughran ·