As Loma Alta Park prepares for its scheduled reopening in May, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) is teaming up with the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) to build two new Dodgers Dreamfields in Altadena. County Supervisor Kathryn L. Barger announced the park’s restoration plans on March 5.

Before the Eaton Fire upended daily life for children and families, Altadena parks were vital community hubs, fostering connections and providing recreation for all ages. The revitalization of Loma Alta Park aims to restore that role, creating a symbol of hope with multi-generational programs and essential services. It will also reunite neighbors who were temporarily displaced across Los Angeles County and beyond.

The Dodgers announced today they will build two new baseball fields in Altadena as part of the rebuilding efforts from the Eaton Fire pic.twitter.com/kR2XMM2xJf — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Los Angeles County announced on Wednesday that Loma Alta Park will reopen on May 10 following restoration efforts. As Eddie Rivera reported for Pasadena Now, the 17-acre park was the only county park in Altadena to withstand the fire.

A $2.4 million donation from the January 30 Fire Aid benefit concert helped fund the park’s restoration. Although damaged, Loma Alta Park was the only LA County park in Altadena to withstand the fire. Chief Red Anthony Morales of the Gabrielino-Tongva tribe, along with his son Andrew “Young Cloud” Morales and tribal member Samuel Lopez, led the announcement with a prayer and ceremonial song.

The Dodgers building two Dodgers Dreamfields

The Dodgers announced that proceeds from the 50/50 raffle at Dodger Stadium during their first two home games—March 27’s home opener and March 28’s ring ceremony night—will support the construction of the two fields and ongoing relief efforts.

Through the Dodgers Dreamfields program, LADF constructs and renovates baseball and softball fields, creating safe spaces that serve as community hubs. These fields not only revitalize green spaces but also reignite local enthusiasm for the game, enhance park safety, and offer a gathering place where families can connect, stay active, and enjoy the sport.

Since 2003, LADF has poured over $20 million into revitalizing 65 Dodgers Dreamfields, giving more than 400,000 kids access to quality baseball and softball facilities.

LA County Parks Director Norma García-González emphasized the urgency of the project, highlighting how the department is fast-tracking the timeline.

Loma Alta Park will become a vital hub for community resources, featuring a satellite senior center, expanded youth programming, after-school childcare, and a teen center in collaboration with various county departments. The Altadena Library District will convert part of the park into a satellite library, while the LA Clippers will renovate the gym and sponsor a Junior Clippers program.

In addition to the structural upgrades, the Altadena Community Garden will undergo soil restoration. The US Army Corps of Engineers will remove the top six inches of soil, replacing it with clean, tested soil supplied by LA-based nonprofit Metabolic Studio, sourced from a project in Topanga.

The event wrapped up with the unveiling of park renderings and commitments from key partners, including the Altadena Rotary Club, Public Works, and the Altadena Community Garden. Throughout April, volunteers will take part in landscaping, mural painting, and tree planting to help bring the park’s vision to life.