When Zach Allen signed a massive four-year, $102 million extension with the Denver Broncos on Saturday, it wasn't just about the guaranteed $69.5 million or becoming one of the NFL's highest-paid interior defensive linemen. For Allen, the decision came down to something much deeper: the culture that Denver had created.

“I just love what we're building here, I really can't state that enough,” Allen said after signing his new deal. “It's all about the culture here, I think that's how you see Courtland (Sutton), myself, how everything is kind of being handled right now is cause of what we believe in this team.”

Zach Allen embraces Denver as his new home

Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) celebrates his sack in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.
© Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Over two seasons with the Broncos, Allen has racked up 121 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks while missing just one game. His 2024 season was particularly dominant, posting career highs with 8.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hits, which was the most by any interior defender in the league.

Beyond the impressive statistics, it's the positive culture in Denver that has Allen excited about his future.

Article Continues Below

“Being here, this is my happy place,” said Allen. “The guys on this team are awesome. From the teammates to the staff to the front office, the way we handled everything has been awesome. We have very high goals for ourselves.”

Following Allen's signing of his extension, he made sure to mention a ‘family-like' atmosphere within the Broncos organization. The atmosphere even made its way into the contract negotiations.

“First off, want to thank Greg and Carrie (Walton) Penner, George Paton, Coach Payton for obviously giving me this opportunity,” Allen said. “Really, it is kind of a family atmosphere. I'm just really blessed to have people in my life and people that believe in me, made this all possible.”

For Allen, the extension represents more than financial security. It's the culmination of all his hard work and dedication to get to where he is now in his career.

“It's a blessing,” said Allen. “A lot of work went into it. God's put a lot of great people in my life that have helped me get here. It can't be stated enough just how blessed I am. … Hopefully, it serves as an inspiration to others: no matter where you start, it's where you finish. Just keep grinding through, taking it day by day, brick by brick.”

More Denver Broncos News
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during Denver Broncos Training Camp.
Bo Nix’s 2025 outlook will have Broncos fans wishing it’s Week 1 alreadyRichard Pereira ·
Commentator Richard Sherman signals to fans prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL legend Richard Sherman gushes over two cornerbacks who caught his eyePaolo Mariano ·
Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) leaves the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Broncos DE Zach Allen’s immediate message after $102 million contract extensionJaren Kawada ·
Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) takes the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Broncos, Zach Allen agree to $102 million contract extensionJaren Kawada ·
image thumbnail
Top 5 Micah Parsons trade destinations after Cowboys contract falloutTroy Finnegan ·
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Sean Payton’s Dre Greenlaw injury update brings sigh of reliefJake Faigus ·