When Zach Allen signed a massive four-year, $102 million extension with the Denver Broncos on Saturday, it wasn't just about the guaranteed $69.5 million or becoming one of the NFL's highest-paid interior defensive linemen. For Allen, the decision came down to something much deeper: the culture that Denver had created.

“I just love what we're building here, I really can't state that enough,” Allen said after signing his new deal. “It's all about the culture here, I think that's how you see Courtland (Sutton), myself, how everything is kind of being handled right now is cause of what we believe in this team.”

Zach Allen embraces Denver as his new home

Over two seasons with the Broncos, Allen has racked up 121 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks while missing just one game. His 2024 season was particularly dominant, posting career highs with 8.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hits, which was the most by any interior defender in the league.

Beyond the impressive statistics, it's the positive culture in Denver that has Allen excited about his future.

Article Continues Below

“Being here, this is my happy place,” said Allen. “The guys on this team are awesome. From the teammates to the staff to the front office, the way we handled everything has been awesome. We have very high goals for ourselves.”

Following Allen's signing of his extension, he made sure to mention a ‘family-like' atmosphere within the Broncos organization. The atmosphere even made its way into the contract negotiations.

“First off, want to thank Greg and Carrie (Walton) Penner, George Paton, Coach Payton for obviously giving me this opportunity,” Allen said. “Really, it is kind of a family atmosphere. I'm just really blessed to have people in my life and people that believe in me, made this all possible.”

For Allen, the extension represents more than financial security. It's the culmination of all his hard work and dedication to get to where he is now in his career.

“It's a blessing,” said Allen. “A lot of work went into it. God's put a lot of great people in my life that have helped me get here. It can't be stated enough just how blessed I am. … Hopefully, it serves as an inspiration to others: no matter where you start, it's where you finish. Just keep grinding through, taking it day by day, brick by brick.”