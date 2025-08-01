The Houston Astros approached the Major League Baseball trade deadline with multiple goals. Losing Isaac Paredes for the season leaves a big hole at third base. Luckily for Houston, they were able to address that issue in a big way by reuniting with a former champion. The Astros were able to trade for Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa at the MLB trade deadline.

In order to make the trade happen, Correa waived his no-trade clause. His contract created some complications during negotiations, but Houston and Minnesota came to a compromise that sent minor league pitcher Matt Mikulski to the Twins. At a MLB trade deadline that saw the Chicago White Sox hold on to Luis Robert Jr., Correa is the biggest name that was traded.

Correa's exit from the Astros was a bit awkward. At the end of the day, Houston did not want to pay him what the Twins were able to give him in free agency. While the saga left a sour taste in everyone's mouth, the reunion is reason to triumph. Correa will take Paredes' spot at third base with Jeremy Peña holding on to the starting shortstop back when he returns from the injured list.

The sheer size of Correa's contract made trading the former All-Star away difficult. However, it was time for the Twins so sell high on their veterans. An injury to Minnesota's All-Star center fielder, Byron Buxton, all but eliminated their chances at stealing an American League playoff spot. At a trade deadline where contenders were looking for upgrades, the Twins did the best they could.

The environment he returns to is different, but teammates like Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez can't wait to have him back. Here are grades for teams on each side of the deal.

Twins: C-

This deal is the perfect embodiment of the Twins' 2025 season. They have a lot of talent on their roster, but bad luck and poor management has the team underperforming. Correa's exit has nothing to do with any disdain he has towards the team. If the Astros had not reached out about a potential trade, the former All-Star would likely still be with the team after the trade deadline.

Instead, Minnesota sent him away and traded Willi Castro to the Chicago Cubs on the same day. Twins fans everywhere don't support the results of the MLB trade deadline. However, they are not surprised to see good players walk out the door with very little in return. The trade sending Correa to the Astros is the latest addition to a long saga of disappointment in Minnesota.

Ironically, Twins fans were never more optimistic about their team in the last five years than the were this season. Minnesota went on a long winning streak at home in May and had a clear shot at an AL wild card spot. Now, the Twins have fallen out of the race in the AL Central and are long shots to snag a playoff spot. That realization even cost Minnesota Jhoan Duran as well.

When it comes to their return, Mikulski is a decent pitcher in the minor leagues. However, Twins fans can't help but think about how much they could have gotten for Correa if his contract was more manageable. The fact that the shortstop had a no-trade clause and only one destination in mind hamstrung Minnesota into a deal that is dissatisfying to say the least.

Astros: A+

To put this deal into context, the Astros gave up a pitching prospect in the middle of their farm system for Correa. Every other team in MLB would make that deal without hesitation. The fact that Correa solves a key problem in Houston is just icing on top of a great day. The shortstop is familiar with the organization and is back with teammates that he won a World Series with.

According to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, Correa is excited about going back to his first team.

“It’s going to be electric, it’s going to be a lot of fun and I cannot wait to get started with the guys again,” Correa said. “I’m coming home and there’s only one goal in mind and that’s to win championships.”

That kind of mindset is exciting for a fanbase with high expectation. As if things couldn't get any better, Correa has no problem shift over to third base.

“I’ve been wanting to play third base for the past couple of years, but it wasn’t happening in Minnesota,” Correa said. “We were waiting for a shortstop to come in and now that I get to play third base it would be great for me at this stage of my career.”

The Astros have a ways to go if they want to add one last World Series title to their dynasty. However, bringing Correa in for almost nothing is a massive step in the right direction.