Returning to Wintrust Arena once again is always nice for Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper. However, a new face of the Chicago Sky has emerged in Angel Reese.

The latter has been impressive, on and off the court. From Reese making WNBA history in her rookie campaign to securing lucrative endorsement deals, she's on her way up.

With that comes negativity and uncertainty about what the best direction is. Luckily for Reese, Copper has taken an interest in the former NCAA champion.

Following Sunday's 83-67 win over the Sky, the Phoenix guard shared more on the role she wants to have for the young players.

Phoenix Mercury wing Kahleah Copper said she takes pride in mentoring Angel Reese and being there for the younger players.

“Just keeping that line of communication open,” Copper said via Desert Wave Media Co. “There aren't too many vets in this league that look out for the rookie.

(It's like) How I felt to be a rookie and having to navigate through injuries or just personal things. I take pride in that mentorship and being there for young players.”

Mentorship has always been a point of emphasis for players in the WNBA. Now, it's become the forefront with the influx of players changing the game.

Reese, Caitlin Clark, and Paige Bueckers are those that highlight that list. But that doesn't discredit other rookies who have made All-Star teams, and are essential elements of their respective teams' success.

Mercury's Kahleah Copper shows leadership with Angel Reese

In Phoenix's offseason, one question loomed: What was Copper's next step in a Mercury jersey? Even on a team with established stars like Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, she was the expert in the Valley of the Sun.

Copper embraced the franchise, the championship expectation, and that winning culture and standard. Throughout training camp, a multitude of players touched on that point.

Despite this being mentioned during the season, during Unrivaled was huge as well. Both Reese and Copper were on the same team (Rose Basketball Club), and the latter took an interest in the All-Star.

Reese has even spoken on the record how much the Mercury star has been an inspiration and has helped her through a multitude of events.

Either way, Copper's mentorship is only a scratch of the surface for what she's worked on.