The Major League Baseball postseason kicked off on Tuesday afternoon. After two days of action, three of the four Wild Card Series went to Game 3, setting up an exciting slate of elimination games. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees serve as the nightcap, but the playoffs will see three crucial games played. ESPN personality Pat McAfee is one fan who can't wait to watch.

The former NFL punter has transitioned into a successful second career in the media. While his focus is on professional and collegiate football, McAfee has leaned into baseball as the playoffs get underway. He made an appearance at the Home Run Derby at the MLB All-Star weekend in Atlanta earlier this summer. Now, he wants to include more baseball talk in his show.

McAfee stole the show during the NBA Finals, rallying fans in Indiana as the Pacers chased a championship. Now, it looks like he wants to get involved in the baseball world as October baseball begins. He spoke about the MLB playoffs on Wednesday's show, applauding the league for putting together an postseason field full of dominant teams.

MLB has been DELIVERING for the people#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TPeVj6K9d1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 2, 2025

“Last night, great baseball,” McAfee said. “My wife and I, captivated by the Red Sox and Yankees. It was impossible not to. And then the most electrifying man that I saw during the Home Run Derby, Jazz Chisholm, does his thing…. Last night was great for baseball.”

While the Mets missing out on the MLB playoffs was a tough blow for fans everywhere, the postseason has delivered exciting moments. Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet entered an exclusive club in franchise history after a dominant outing in Game 1. New York answered with a thrilling win in Game 2. Now, the old rivals meet one more time to decide who advances.

McAfee and other sports fans are MLB's top targets when it comes to expanding its audience. If the rest of the playoffs can maintain the excitement level set early, more and more people will watch.