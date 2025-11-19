Major League Baseball's season is over after the Los Angeles Dodgers completed back-to-back World Series titles. The Dodgers are going to be the team to beat for years as they contain one of the best rosters the sport has ever seen.

The 2025-26 offseason is upon us, and the league is already making changes for next season. Commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB have decided to switch up some dates during the All-Star Break.

“Rob Manfred announced two changes to MLB’s All-Star week: The draft is moving to Saturday and the Futures Game is moving to Sunday.”

These aren't big changes, but the MLB Draft is moving up one day, while the Futures Game will now take place one day later. The Home Run Derby will follow and remain on Monday, with the MidSummer Classic on Tuesday. The Celebrity Game could remain on Saturday. The Home Run Derby is one of the best spectacles in sports. People from all over the world will continue to tune in to see the best players smash home runs. A change to how the derby is run will always be up in the air.

The reasoning for this decision to switch the dates is yet to be announced.

This move also comes right after MLB agreed on new TV/media rights deals.

“MLB has formed new three-year media rights agreements with Netflix, NBCUniversal, and ESPN. The agreements, which cover rights for the 2026-2028 MLB seasons, mark the return of NBC to regularly airing MLB games on its broadcast network for the first time in 26 years, will expand Netflix’s engagement with MLB from documentaries to live baseball event coverage for the first time, and will extend MLB and ESPN’s long-term relationship to 39 consecutive seasons.”

Months ago at the Little League Classic, Manfred spoke about potential division realignments.