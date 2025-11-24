The New York Mets and Texas Rangers connected on an intriguing player swap on Sunday. Brandon Nimmo is headed to the Rangers, while second baseman Marcus Semien is headed to the Mets. Both sides traded for a need, and a lot of money moved in this deal. We have the grades for both sides after the big player-for-player swap.

The Mets drafted Nimmo in the first round of the 2011 draft and extended him before the 2023 season on a deal that was supposed to make him a lifelong member of the team. But a disastrous 2025 season forced change, which sent the fan favorite out the door. Semien comes in after four years and a World Series title with the Rangers. At 35 years old, his offense has taken a dip, but his defense is still stellar at second base.

Did the Mets make this trade just for the sake of change? Or will Semien be the difference in making the playoffs in 2026?

The Mets move on from a fan favorite

When Nimmo signed the eight-year extension before the 2023 season, he had a press conference cementing the deal. He said, “Feels good to put this jersey back on and know it's not coming off.” Now, that jersey is coming off in favor of a Texas Rangers uniform in a stunning change of fate. He waived a no-trade clause to facilitate this deal, leading to rumors of locker-room strife.

Former Mets reliever Adam Ottavino outlined some issues in the locker room before the trade. “Brandon got pissed when Andy Martino did a Yankees-Mets team, and he had Alex Verdugo above him. Also, I don’t think he liked any of the talk about Lindor being captain,” he said. Could all of this have something to do with a fan favorite being shipped out the door?

In terms of need, the Mets did open a hole in their outfield by trading Nimmo. Prospect Luisangel Acuña did not have a great season at second base, and Brett Baty and Mark Vientos have not been tested there. With Jeff McNeil's defense dropping at that position, they needed a solid veteran to play second. Nimmo's departure saves them money in the long term, as there are three years left on Semien's deal compared to five for Nimmo.

The Mets get a C+ for now on this deal. Semien is a nice player, but not what he once was. The Mets will spend this offseason to finish out this domino effect. And if that ends with Kyle Tucker, then this one poor grade won't matter. But for now, it's a curious start to David Stearns' offseason.

The Rangers add some outfield pop

After winning the 2023 World Series, the Rangers have missed the playoffs in two consecutive seasons. Injuries have been a big part of the reason why, but Semien has not been hurt often. He played 127 games in 2025 and 159 games the year before that. Nimmo, however, has played at least 151 games in four consecutive seasons and brings more offensively. The Rangers got younger and better offensively with this trade.

The Rangers are in a precarious situation with their television rights, as their regional games will only be available through ESPN+ in 2026. Without the traditional revenue stream, cost-cutting measures could be coming. The Mets sent $5 million to send this trade through, and Nimmo's deal is less expensive per season than Semien's.

Nimmo had a .760 OPS in 2025, much better than Semien's .669 mark. That alone should help Texas change up the vibes and get the offense back on track. With young infielders Sebastian Walcott and Cameron Cauley making their way through the pipeline, Texas has a path forward at second base. With Corey Seager at shortstop, infield defense is not too much of a problem. They could afford to make this trade on the field while getting better offensively.

The Rangers get a B+ for this deal, as Semien was a key piece of their core and a solid defender. It was a lot to give up, but Nimmo could be the piece that gets them over the hump in a contentious AL West. With the Seattle Mariners figuring it out and the Houston Astros hanging around, the Rangers needed a big move.