If teams were in need of a standout relief pitcher, it seemed like former St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets thrower Ryan Helsley would be a prime target. However, MLB has different plans for Helsley this offseason.

The Detroit Tigers are one of many teams viewing Helsley as a starting pitcher, via Ken Rosenthal, Cody Stavenhagen and Katie Koo. If he were to make the switch, the right-hander would be following in the footsteps of players such as Seth Lugo and Clay Holmes.

“The Detroit Tigers are among the clubs talking to the free-agent right-hander about becoming a starter, according to people familiar with his market,” the Athletic trio wrote.

There are a number of talented closers still available on the market. Helsley could wait it out and see which teams are still in need after the dominoes fall. But if he is able to pitch himself as a starter, his opportunities across the league would increase.

Still, Helsley has never made a start at the major league level. It would be quite the change after seven years in MLB. He did impress as a starter during his time in the minors. Over 87 games total, with 69 starts, Helsley put up a 2.84 ERA and a 408/140 K/BB ratio.

Whatever role he is in, the righty will need to answer for his 2025 struggles. He held a 7.20 ERA with the Mets after being traded at the deadline. Still, a year prior, Helsley led MLB with 49 saves. He has a 2.96 ERA and a 377/132 K/BB ratio over his 297 total games.

Helsley's free agency would take a wild turn if he is being viewed as a starter rather than a late inning option. But the Tigers and others believe it's an experiment that could pay off.