The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals engaged in an early-offseason trade. The Sox have been making a ton of moves since the end of last season, when they fell to their rivals in the AL Wild Card. This time, they added a legit starting pitcher, Sonny Gray, from the Cardinals in exchange for two other players.

This is a move the Sox have been trying to make for a while. The Sox needed a solid No. 2 starter to pitch behind Garrett Crochet in the rotation. Now, the Sox have two dominant starters, a right-hander and a southpaw.

This trade, as many blockbuster trades do, has sparked a lot of reactions. Let's take a look at the best ones.

 

 

 

 

Some Cardinals fans are happy to see Sonny Gray go as they begin a new era in St. Louis. The Cardinals may not be done selling some star talent off to other teams.

 

 

 

 