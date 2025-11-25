The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals engaged in an early-offseason trade. The Sox have been making a ton of moves since the end of last season, when they fell to their rivals in the AL Wild Card. This time, they added a legit starting pitcher, Sonny Gray, from the Cardinals in exchange for two other players.

This is a move the Sox have been trying to make for a while. The Sox needed a solid No. 2 starter to pitch behind Garrett Crochet in the rotation. Now, the Sox have two dominant starters, a right-hander and a southpaw.

This trade, as many blockbuster trades do, has sparked a lot of reactions. Let's take a look at the best ones.

Odd Sonny Gray trade. On one hand, you need a guy who can give you innings. He can do that. On the other hand, Breslow said the Red Sox are targeting a No. 2 starter. Gray is not that. He’s also quite expensive (assuming STL is eating money) and I’d rather spend that elsewhere. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

We’re now paying Sonny gray the same amount that we paid “Walker Buehler” pic.twitter.com/HWjSUFB1Ql — KutterIsKing (@KutterIsKing) November 25, 2025

The Red Sox just made a massive rotation upgrade by landing Sonny Gray. Gray has thrived with teams where analytics matter, and now he’s heading to one of the most forward-thinking organizations in baseball. Perfect fit. pic.twitter.com/b5bwYEGXr7 — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) November 25, 2025

Sonny Gray is now a branch on the Mookie Betts trade tree. Betts -> Verdugo -> Fitts -> Gray — Red Sox Payroll (@redsoxpayroll) November 25, 2025

A look at the new projected rotation for the Red Sox after they reportedly acquired Sonny Gray from the Cardinals for Brandon Clarke and Richard Fitts. Projections via @fangraphs pic.twitter.com/F5xinFrvbK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 25, 2025

Article Continues Below

Some Cardinals fans are happy to see Sonny Gray go as they begin a new era in St. Louis. The Cardinals may not be done selling some star talent off to other teams.

🚨BREAKING: Sonny Gray has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. IT IS OFFICIALLY CHAIM TIME😤 pic.twitter.com/AWFcSxDsVo — Cardinals Talk (@theredbird_way) November 25, 2025

ILL NEVER HAVE TO WATCH ANOTHER SONNY GRAY START https://t.co/gHpFm6bLsn — brendandonovanenthusiast (@burliever) November 25, 2025

Sonny Gray is heading to Boston. Chaim Bloom has made his first trade of his Cardinals tenure as President of Baseball Operations & it just so happens to be made with the team he was formerly with. #ForTheLou https://t.co/4kiUR3hj2j — Ethan Hannaford (@echann7) November 25, 2025