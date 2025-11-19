The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels made the first significant trade of the offseason on Tuesday. Baltimore sent starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez to Anaheim for outfielder Taylor Ward. It is a one-for-one swap that puts Baltimore in a bind for free agency, but could lead to a bounce-back season. And what does this mean for Los Angeles' offseason? Let's find out in the Angels-Orioles trade grades.

The Orioles put themselves in a pitching bind

The Orioles won 100 games and snagged the AL East in 2023, and it seemed to be the beginning of a new era. Even after a playoff loss, they doubled down on the roster and traded for Corbin Burns. But the ace walked in free agency after 2024, leaving a hole in Baltimore's rotation. When Grayson Rodriguez went down for the year in spring training, it put Baltimore in a bind.

Now, after making this trade, the Orioles have a clear need for starting pitching. Trevor Rogers will be the ace after his 1.81 ERA in 15 starts. But behind him, Rodriguez was supposed to step up and be a number-two starter. Now, they head into a free agency with a dearth of pitching with a desperate need. If they can get Framber Valdez, Dylan Cease, or Tatsuya Imai, this trade will look much better.

The Orioles did get Taylor Ward, a power-hitting outfielder from the Angels. Ward is a free agent after the 2026 season, while Rodriguez won't hit free agency until 2029. But if new ownership is willing to spend, Baltimore can get better because of this trade. Ward has 61 homers and 178 RBI over the past two seasons for a middling Angels squad.

The Orioles get a B for now on the Rodriguez-Ward swap. If they end up signing an ace and extending Ward, this trade can bump up into the A range. But for now, it is a head-scratcher for a team that has not spent in decades.

The Angels make the most of an expiring contract

To get a controllable starter for an expiring outfielder is a strong move by the Angels. Would fans like them to spend to keep their middle-of-the-order bat? Of course, but that is not the reality for the Arte Moreno Angels right now. With Mike Trout on the decline and other rookie deals coming up soon, LA made the most of the situation with Ward.

The Angels signed Yusei Kikuchi last offseason to a three-year deal. He had a solid first season in Anaheim, posting a 3.99 ERA in 33 starts. With Kyle Hendricks retiring and no one bursting through the minors to take a rotation spot, targeting Rodriguez was a strong move. And if they were not going to re-sign Ward, they got a great piece in return.

The biggest concern around Rodriguez is his injury history, as he missed 2025 with an elbow injury. But that is the reality for any starting pitcher in 2026, so it is worth the bet for the Angels. The future of the club is bleak as the lack of spending continues. But if they continue flipping near-free agents for solid players, they can maybe make a Wild Card run.

The Angels get an A for this trade, as they flipped a pending free agent for a controllable starter. Rodriguez is far from perfect, but he can become their number-two starter as soon as this season. Meanwhile, Ward was almost certainly out the door.

Final Grayson Rodriguez-Taylor Ward thoughts

The Orioles now have a lot of decisions to make in free agency. Ward should get re-signed after giving up such a valuable piece to land him. But they also need a pitcher. New owner David Rubenstein has a big winter ahead of him, or a promising core could slip into irrelevance once again.