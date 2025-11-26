The Toronto Blue Jays came agonizingly close to winning the World Series in 2025, and now they stand at a crossroads as reigning American League champions. To finally break through and complete the championship mission, Toronto needs impact talent—and there's a switch-hitter in Arizona who could be the perfect fit. Ketel Marte represents exactly what the Jays need: a versatile, elite bat capable of playing multiple infield positions with consistent offensive production and a club-friendly contract that extends through 2030.

While the Blue Jays recently locked up Bo Bichette at shortstop after his rebound season, adding Marte would provide unprecedented flexibility in the infield and deliver a championship-caliber second baseman. The 32-year-old finished 2025 with a .283 batting average, 28 home runs, an impressive .893 OPS over 126 games, and maintains a career .823 OPS with proven postseason experience dating back to his .412 average during Arizona's 2017 playoff run. For a team with World Series aspirations, Marte is a transformative acquisition that shouldn't be overlooked.

However, acquiring Marte won't be easy. Arizona signed the star infielder to a six-year, $116.5 million extension in April 2025—a deal that runs through 2030 with a player option for 2031. With $46 million in deferred money built into the contract and Marte's expressed desire to remain with the Diamondbacks organization, any trade proposal must be exceptionally compelling to convince Arizona's front office to part with their cornerstone player.

The Case for Ketel Marte in Toronto

The Blue Jays have championship-caliber talent on the roster but lack depth in their infield and middle-of-the-order consistency. While Bo Bichette provides a strong foundation at shortstop, pairing him with Marte would create one of baseball's most formidable middle-infield combinations. Marte's switch-hitting ability and positional flexibility would allow manager John Schneider to optimize the lineup while accommodating other roster needs.

Marte has averaged 4.4 WAR over the past two seasons despite being a 31-year-old entering the final years of his prime. His ability to play second base, shortstop, and even outfield adds tremendous value to a franchise seeking adaptability. Moreover, his $14 million salary in 2025 ($15 million in '26, escalating to $22 million by 2028) provides affordable star production when compared to market rates for elite hitters.

The Perfect Trade Package for Ketel Marte

The Blue Jays must present a compelling offer that acknowledges Arizona's reluctance to trade Marte while still providing legitimate value. Here's the proposal Toronto should submit:

Diamondbacks receive:

P Ricky Tiedemann

OF JoJo Parker

P Gage Stanifer

SS Arjun Nimmala

2026 First-Round Draft Pick (top 15 protected)

2027 Second-Round Draft Pick

Toronto receives:

2B Ketel Marte

This package represents a meaningful futures sacrifice while giving Arizona legitimate young talent and draft capital to continue their rebuild efforts. The prospects provide immediate depth for Arizona's system, while the draft picks offer flexibility for a franchise looking to compete sooner rather than later.

By offering this combination, Toronto demonstrates serious intent while providing Arizona with multiple pathways to replenish their talent base without requiring them to absorb additional salary. The deal offers the Diamondbacks genuine baseball value through prospects with upside potential while freeing resources for Arizona to pursue other organizational priorities heading into the 2026 season and beyond.