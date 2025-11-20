As MLB goes trade crazy following a series of moves on Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros got in on the action on Wednesday, exchanging Nick Allen and Gold Glover Mauricio Dubón in a player-for-player deal.

Taking to social media to announce the deal, the Braves highlighted their excitement over bringing Dubón to town and what he could contribute to the team in the future.

“The Atlanta Braves today acquired INF Mauricio Dubón from the Houston Astros in exchange for INF Nick Allen. Dubón, 31, appeared in 133 games with the Astros last season and batted .241/.289/.355 with a .644 OPS and 28 extra-base hits. The infielder compiled 1.7 bWAR, and earned the second Gold Glove award of his career following the season. He also earned the honor in 2023, both times doing so as a utility player. In parts of four total seasons with the Astros, he hit .256/.292/.367 over 485 games, and won a World Series title with the club in 2022,” the Braves shared on social media.

“The 6-foot-0, 173-pound native of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, has appeared defensively at seven different positions across a seven-year major league career, including 107 games at shortstop and 214 at second base. He has made at least one appearance at every defensive position except pitcher and catcher. In 664 career games with Milwaukee (2019), San Francisco (2019–'22) and Houston (2022–'25), he has batted .257/.295/.374 with a .668 OPS. Allen, 27, was acquired by Atlanta last offseason and played his lone season with the Braves in 2025, batting .221/.284/.251 over 135 games. He was named a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop following the season.”

After underwhelming expectations in 2025, the Braves are looking to retool and get back to their winning ways in 2026. Dubón unquestionably falls into the category of a winning player, and even if it cost a player like Allen to get the deal done, Atlanta clearly felt his ceiling and potential were worth betting on.