The Philadelphia Phillies notched a major milestone Tuesday night in their 9-3 win over the New York Mets, as Kyle Schwarber launched his 50th home run of the 2025 season. It was a towering solo shot to right-center off reliever Justin Hagenman in the seventh inning—his career high and a historic feat that sparked a memorable clubhouse moment.
After the game, emotions ran high inside the Phillies clubhouse, where manager Rob Thomson delivered a raw, heartfelt message to the Phillies slugger in front of the entire team.
The Athletic’s Matt Gelb shared Thomson’s exact words on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Fifty homers in a season. You're the 34th person to hit 50 in the history of the f*cking game. Congratulations. You've had a hell of a year.”
The quote from the Phillies manager quickly went viral and perfectly captured what the milestone meant—not just to Schwarber, but to the entire clubhouse. At 32-years-old, the slugger has emerged as the emotional core of a group built for October, posting 50 home runs, 123 RBIs, and a .875 OPS through 145 games.
Joining the 50 home run club places Schwarber alongside some of the greatest power hitters in baseball history. It’s a prestigious achievement, rarely reached, and one that cements his legacy in the modern game. It’s also a clear signal that the Phillies are hitting their stride at the right time.
The win pushed Philadelphia’s record to 85-60, extending their NL East lead to nine games with just 17 left on the regular-season schedule. It was their ninth victory in 13 matchups against the Mets this season, highlighting their consistency and dominance in crucial divisional battles.
With veteran leadership, postseason experience, and a clubhouse culture built on belief and accountability, the Phillies continue to prove they’re more than just stats—they’re a legitimate contender. Players are buying in, the energy is peaking, and the confidence in the locker room is unmistakable heading into the final stretch of the 2025 season.