The Philadelphia Phillies are well on their way to winning the NL East, as their lead over the New York Mets ballooned to nine games following their 9-3 win over them on Tuesday night. While it was a team effort that powered Philly to victory, one man stood tall as the biggest star of the night, with Kyle Schwarber reaching the 50-home run mark for the season in grand fashion when he hit a three-run dinger off Mets reliever Justin Hagenman to give the Phillies a 7-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Schwarber became just the second player in Phillies franchise history to hit 50 or more long balls in a single season, joining Ryan Howard, who hit 58 home runs in his MVP season in 2006. After the game, Schwarber joined the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast and gave his immediate thoughts on his latest achievement that has the fans in Citizens Bank Park showering him with “MVP” chants.

“Oh yeah. It was fun. Got a good pitch. Got a good swing. Was able to sneak it out. It is what it is,” Schwarber said nonchalantly, via @aokstott on X. “It's such a cool thing to be able to do something like that, to get a nice, round number. But there's still a lot more baseball to be had. I just feel like our game tonight was such a great overall effort.”

Kyle Schwarber STUNS in postgame interview after hitting his 50th homer!! pic.twitter.com/9a9VdBGTNv — cam ! (@aokstott) September 10, 2025

Schwarber, as a former World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs, knows that regular-season accolades are cool and all, but every MLB player wants to experience the rush of fighting for a championship. This mentality is what's made the Phillies one of the most successful teams of the past few years, and Schwarber has been a huge part of that — and everyone can clearly see why.

Kyle Schwarber is aging like fine wine for the Phillies

Schwarber's aging curve is certainly not typical of a guy of his stature. He is only getting better now that he's in his 30s, and it's with the Phillies where his career has truly taken off. For his Phillies career, he has now hit a total of 181 home runs across four seasons — making him one of the most consistent power producers of the decade thus far.

He may not provide much defensive value, but one thing's for sure: Schwarber is going to give the Phillies quality at-bats every time he's out there on the plate.