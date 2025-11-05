The MLB offseason is here, and the Philadelphia Phillies look to do better after falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. Now, there is a chance they might trade for Angels' outfielders Taylor Ward or Joe Adell, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi.

“I would say a better than 50/50 chance they (Angels) move one of their significant veteran outfielders,” Morosi stated when discussing Adell and Ward.

Adell and Ward are both on arbitration years, meaning the Halos can discuss terms with the outfielders for one more season. Therefore, it means if teams wish to pursue the Angels' outfielders for the 2026 MLB season, they will need to formulate a trade. Morosi discussed that teams, specifically the Phillies, might opt to go after a trade for one of these outfielders rather than pursue more expensive outfielders.

“We know that (Nick) Castellanos probably will get moved, Alec Bohm could get traded, Kyle Schwarber is a free agent, a lot of moving parts with the Phillies, and Harrison Bader is a free agent too. The outfield in Philly is very much a work in progress,” Morosi added.

With the majority of their outfield possibly changing, the Phillies could possibly make a move for one of the Angels' outfielders. Of course, the price to pay would likely include some prospects. While the Phillies could still extend Schwarber, there is a chance they won't be able to reach an agreement. Likewise, Castellanos' name is in trade rumors, and the Phillies might proceed with a new direction.

Adell was amazing in the 2025 season, hitting .236 with 37 home runs, 98 RBIs, and an OPS of .778. Overall, the home runs were a career high for Adell. Ward was solid, hitting .228 but smacking 36 home runs, 103 RBIs, and scoring 86 runs with an on-base of .317. While neither hit the ball well for average, they crushed the baseball with enough power that it could make them appealing to a team like the Phillies.