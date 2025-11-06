The Philadelphia Phillies have exercised the $9 million club option on left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado for the 2026 MLB season. The move was made official Wednesday and gives the Phillies bullpen a key piece heading into the upcoming offseason.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark shared the update on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming the front office’s final call.

“Phillies have exercised the club option on left-handed pitcher José Alvarado for the 2026 season.”

The decision follows a difficult year for Alvarado, who served an 80-game suspension for a banned substance and later missed time with a forearm injury. He still managed to make 28 appearances, finishing the season with a 3.81 ERA and 32 strikeouts. Despite the setbacks, his elite velocity and late-inning experience made him an easy choice to retain as part of the Phillies bullpen headed into 2026.

Article Continues Below

The 30-year-old southpaw's return provides much-needed continuity for a bullpen that struggled with injuries and inconsistency throughout the 2025 season. His presence brings a trusted late-inning arm back into the mix, allowing younger relievers to develop without pressure. For Philadelphia, maintaining proven depth in high-leverage spots remains a priority heading into 2026.

Phillies leadership, led by President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski, viewed the option as a smart and steady move. The $9 million salary sits below market value for a power lefty who has handled high-leverage innings and posted a 1.74 ERA in 2023. The decision also fits the front office’s offseason approach focused on reliability and stability over risk.

The Phillies broader offseason plan remains focused on strengthening the pitching staff after another early postseason exit. With Alvarado back in the fold, the team expects him to share late-inning duties with Orion Kerkering and Jhoan Duran during the 2026 season.

By exercising Alvarado’s option, the Phillies showed confidence in a reliever who still has dominant potential. The front office is betting on a full rebound from one of its hardest-throwing arms as the team looks to make a deep October run.