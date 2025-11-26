Things got chippy between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in the dying minutes of the fourth quarter in the NBA Cup on Tuesday after Kris Dunn took a swing at Luka Doncic.

Fans at Crypto.com Arena erupted after Dunn's act with 3:33 left in the closing frame. Doncic didn't react to what happened, but Jaxson Hayes pushed Dunn, who then retaliated with a shove. Eventually, cooler heads prevailed and the Lakers ran away with the win, 135-118.

After the game, Doncic was asked about Hayes defending him during the altercation. The five-time All-Star touted the Lakers' camaraderie.

“Everybody got each other's back, you know, so I appreciate him. I'll pay his fine, for sure, but that shows what kind of team we are,” said the do-it-all guard in the video posted by Lakers Empire on X.

Luka on Jaxson Hayes having his back pic.twitter.com/xDGR4PKuWY — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) November 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Doncic had another masterful performance with a game-high 43 points, including 32 in the first half. He added nine rebounds, 13 assists, one steal, and one block.

Hayes contributed eight points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block. He played heavy minutes, as the Purple and Gold were without Deandre Ayton due to a knee contusion.

The Lakers claimed their fifth straight win and improved to 13-4. They are at the top of West Group B in the NBA Cup at 3-0.

Fans have noticed the improvement in the chemistry of the Lakers in Doncic's first full season with the squad. Coach JJ Redick has repeatedly stressed the importance of supporting each other, and it was definitely embodied by Hayes against the Clippers.