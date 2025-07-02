The St. Louis Cardinals are having a solid season, as they are within striking distance in the National League Central. However, they should proceed with caution when considering a short-term rental. While it can be tempting, the Cardinals need to keep their three best prospects, and they should all be untouchable in trade talks.

The Cards are in a much better place than many expected them to be. Significantly, some saw them finishing fifth in the division. Instead, they have a chance to win the division or snag a wildcard spot. But the Cardinals also have a top player that the trade market is buzzing about. What the Cardinals do with this player will possibly coincide with how the rest of their season goes. Regardless, the Cardinals have a choice to make.

There are a few players who should be on the trade market for St. Louis. Yet, these three prospects will become three of their best players if St. Louis chooses to keep them. The Gateway to the West can only shine if the Cards keep these three prospects.

Quinn Matthews is one of the best prospects in baseball

Quinn Matthews was named Baseball America's Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2024. Amazingly, he struck out 202 hitters across 143 1/3 innings of work in his pro debut. This was only the second time someone has struck out 200 or more hitters since 2010.

The 2023 fourth-round pick has quickly rocketed himself to the top of the list of best prospects for the Cardinals. Whereas he was once the third-best, Matthews is quickly making a name for himself and might be in this rotation within the next year or two if he maintains the pace. So far, Matthews is 2-3 with a 3.89 ERA in 11 starts for Triple-A Memphis. Although those numbers are not as impressive as last season, the raw potential is still there.

Matthews thrives on a four-seam fastball that averages between 93-96 MPH. What makes this unique is the flat, high‑angle attack that causes hitters to miss high in the zone. Additionally, his changeup produces a ridiculous 55 percent whiff rate and a 48.6 percent strikeout rate due to his arm movement, which confuses hitters. A Cardinals trade of this magnificent pitcher would not just be a mistake; it would come back to haunt the Cards in a few seasons.

JJ Wetherholt will be a natural hitter for the Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt has already made the transition to Double-A, and things are going well. Now, the trick is to keep evolving and make an impression on the Cards. He is one of the prospects who could eventually replace Nolan Arenado on the left side.

Wetherholt is doing well at Double-A Springfield, batting .303 with five home runs, 28 RBIs, and 35 runs. Furthermore, he has 13 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .426. The 2024 seventh overall pick will play in the Futures Game and has another chance to make an impression on this organization.

With a lot of change in the Cardinals' organization, the time could be coming for Wetherholt. For now, he toils in Triple-A waiting for his chance. Make no mistake, he is one of the Cardinals' prospects that could help them reclaim their past dominance of the division.

Thomas Saggese should not be on the trade market

Thomas Saggese certainly made an impression to start his career, as he was the 2023 Texas League MVP and had 46 extra-base hits that season. Last season, the Cards made the call-up, and he gave them a few appearances. This season, he has played in 21 games, with mixed results.

Saggesse is batting .242 with one home run, seven RBIs, and four runs. No, those are not the best stats, but his playing time has been inconsistent. While the Cardinals figure out what to do with Arenado, Saggesse finds himself in a peculiar situation, occasionally playing and finding small ways to get into the lineup. Then, there is also the looming threat of Wetherholt, which some feel could make Saggese feel redundant. Yet, considering his exceptional progress in the minors, the talent is there to improve, and with more playing time, it could happen.

Despite any struggles, Saggesse remains one of the best Cardinals prospects on the roster. There might come a time when he needs to switch positions or alternate where he plays. For now, he rotates between second and third base. If his past accolades have shown anything, it's that Saggesse has the potential to make an impact with the bat. Now, it's up to him to adjust to the major leagues. But when he does, Saggesse, along with Wetherholt, Wilsson Contreras, and Masyn Wynn, could make an excellent infield that will give pitchers fits.