The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers are two of the best teams in the American League. Both have a very good shot of making a run to the World Series. It will be interesting to see how they try to improve the roster as the second half of the season is underway.

The St. Louis Cardinals have a decision to make with Nolan Arenado. The future Hall of Famer was almost traded to the Houston Astros this past offseason, but Arenado declined to waive his no-trade clause. Because of it, he remained a Red Bird, which turned out to be a good thing, as they are currently in the final Wild Card spot.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand says that the Tigers and Yankees, plus more, are interested in adding Arenado to their roster.

“There are a number of teams in the market for a third baseman — namely the Yankees and Tigers. Would the Cardinals move Arenado, and, more importantly, would the eight-time All-Star agree to a trade? Stay tuned.”

The Cardinals have a deep lineup full of above-average players. Losing Arenado wouldn't really put much of a dent in the lineup because his offensive numbers haven't been comparable to his past. Arenado is hitting just .247 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs and a .701 OPS.

Why would the Yankees or the Tigers take a chance on him?

The Yankees would be replacing Jazz Chisholm at third with one of the best defensive players of all time, who can still lock down the hot corner. Paul Goldschmidt, Arenado's former teammate, is slumping in New York right now, and bringing in Arenado could be a big deal for many involved.

The Tigers don’t have a set third baseman. Zach McKinstry has played 42 games this season at third, but they have rotated Andy Ibanez and Jace Jung at the position as well. Bringing in Arenado would give them an everyday third baseman who can also be a veteran for a young and good team. The Tigers are a serious threat in the AL with a 53-32 record.