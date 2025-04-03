The St. Louis Cardinals earned a 12-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon and they have Iván Herrera to thank. Herrera became the first catcher in Cardinals history to hit three home runs in one game.

The accomplishment meant a lot to Herrera who knows a lot of kids from his home country of Panama are looking up to him.

“It’s amazing to do something that’s never [been] done before,” said Herrera via MLB.com. “All the grinding that you did during your career … growing up I didn’t have any money or anything and now being able to accomplish these things, it means a lot for me, for my family and for my country.

“A lot of [Panamanian] kids see me as an idol — the way that I saw Molina. I’m just trying to be an example for the guys coming up from Panama.” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol believes Herrera has a bright future at the Major League level. “He’s a confident kid, regardless of how it’s going, and he just carries himself that way,” said Marmol. “He’s hit his whole career. No one knows what his ceiling looks like, but it’s high.”

Herrera has a good example to look up to.

“I called my mom, and she was so happy,” Herrera said. “She was about to cry, and I cried a little bit. My mom supported me, and my father supported me all the way. It wasn’t easy and I almost didn’t decide to play pro baseball. I chose the Cardinals over [more] money because Yadier Molina was here, and I still say that’s one of the best catchers in the game.