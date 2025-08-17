The Los Angeles Dodgers reminded the San Diego Padres who still runs the NL West, clinching the season series with a 6-0 shutout win on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

The victory not only pushed L.A. back into first place with a 70-53 record but also dropped San Diego (69-54) into second. The Dodgers have now won seven of nine matchups this year against their division rival.

The tone was set early. Teoscar Hernández drove in Shohei Ohtani on a sacrifice fly, followed by a two-run single from Michael Conforto in the first inning. Freddie Freeman added two more in the second after a misplayed ball in the outfield, and Hernández capped things with a solo homer in the fifth — his 20th of the year.

On the mound, Blake Snell thrived against his former team, spinning six shutout innings and striking out six on 96 pitches. The Padres’ baserunning miscues helped his cause, with Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, and Manny Machado all getting thrown out on steal attempts in the first two frames.

Dodgers reclaim first place from Padres on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) reacts after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.
William Liang-Imagn Images

“Yesterday was a really good baseball game, both sides of the ball, and today, I mean, it just got out of hand a little early in the game,” Bogaerts admitted postgame.

For San Diego, Dylan Cease unraveled almost immediately. He walked the first three batters he faced and gave up three runs before escaping the opening inning. By the fourth, Ohtani’s single chased him after 88 pitches — only 44 of them strikes. Cease allowed five runs (three earned), walked six, and struck out just two.

“Walks kill you,” Cease said. “At the end of the day, I didn’t really give us a chance.”

Cease’s inconsistency has plagued San Diego all year. While he’s shown ace-level flashes — including a June shutout of these same Dodgers — his 4.61 ERA highlights the volatility. On Saturday, it left the Padres’ bullpen covering another long night, just as Michael King hit the IL and Yu Darvish works back from elbow issues.

Snell, meanwhile, praised San Diego’s aggressiveness even as it backfired. “It’s respect,” he said. “Nobody knows me better than Ruben (Niebla)…they understand what the game’s going to be.”

The Padres’ offense never threatened beyond a couple of early singles. San Diego has largely played clean baseball this season, but the combination of defensive errors, reckless baserunning, and a starter implosion proved fatal with first place on the line.

Fans were quick to voice frustration online. “Picking the wrong time to start a scoreless innings streak again….” one wrote on X. Another summed it up bluntly: “Well that sucks.”

The two clubs wrap up the series Sunday with Yu Darvish facing Tyler Glasnow, before meeting again next weekend in San Diego. For now, though, the Dodgers have reasserted control — and Padres fans are left wondering if their team can ever solve the division’s big brother.

More San Diego Padres News
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) points to Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages (44) after throwing out San Diego Padres left fielder Gavin Sheets (30) attempting to score during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Blake Snell hands Will Smith a major compliment after dominant win over PadresMike Gianakos ·
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio (97) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium.
Padres announce 2 roster moves before Dodgers clashZachary Howell ·
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (40) delivers during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.
Fans lose it after Alexis Diaz secures Dodgers win over PadresBrayden Haena ·
San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin (54) takes a breath in between pitches during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Petco Park.
Padres’ Freddy Fermin takes brutal collision vs. DodgersMike Gianakos ·
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park.
Padres’ Michael King gets good news on MRI, sets target date for returnZachary Howell ·
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Wandy Peralta (58) reacts after a balk is called during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox
Padres name starter vs. Dodgers after Michael King IL announcementGuillermo Guajardo ·