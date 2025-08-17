The Milwaukee Brewers just keep winning — and so does Quinn Priester. After Saturday night’s 6-5, 11-inning victory over the Cincinnati Reds, the Brewers set a new single-season franchise record with their 14th straight win. For Priester, it also marked the 14th consecutive game Milwaukee has won when he’s been the starter, a streak he compared to his youth baseball glory days.

“Maybe when my 11U team went 49-0,” Priester said with a grin. “But that’s pretty much it.”

Not only have the Brewers won 14 games in a row, they have won 14 consecutive Quinn Priester starts. Has he ever seen anything like it? “No.” Then he reconsidered. “Maybe when my 11U team went 49-0. But that’s pretty much it.” pic.twitter.com/eYraG7IQqD — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 17, 2025

The latest victory followed the same formula Brewers fans have come to expect: resilience, timely hitting, and someone new stepping up. This time it was Andruw Monasterio, who launched a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the 11th inning wearing No. 14, fittingly delivering win No. 14.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Monasterio said. “I wasn’t ready for like 14 to 14. … That’s amazing.”

The Brewers continue to win

Milwaukee has now matched the longest winning streak in the majors since the Mariners won 14 in 2022, and only the 2021 Cardinals’ 17-game run has been longer this decade. Even Hall of Famer Robin Yount admitted he’s hooked. “Everybody is talking about the Brewers,” Yount said. “I get texts from friends all over the country saying, ‘How about your Brewers?’”

Saturday’s game was another grind. The Brewers fell behind after back-to-back Reds homers in the sixth, then tied it in the ninth thanks to a throwing error by Elly De La Cruz. An error in the 10th gave Milwaukee the lead again before Cincinnati answered, setting the stage for Monasterio’s blast.

The Reds nearly spoiled the party, clawing back with two runs in the bottom of the 11th, but reliever Nick Mears secured the final out on a deep fly ball.

For Priester, who tossed three perfect innings to open the game, the story has been simple: keep giving his team chances, and they’ll find a way. “We’ve just been giving ourselves every opportunity,” he said. “When guys are getting their opportunities, we’re not timid, that’s for sure.”

The Brewers have embodied that mindset throughout this streak. Eight of their 14 consecutive wins have been comebacks, making them only the third team in 80 years to pair that many rallies with a streak this long.

Manager Pat Murphy credited his club’s grit and willingness to seize big moments. “You pull for guys like Mona who do whatever you ask,” Murphy said. “That’s the group we’ve got – a bunch of hungry, hungry guys. They just keep coming.”

At 78-44, Milwaukee owns the best record in baseball and a commanding nine-game lead in the NL Central. Whether this run ends at 14 or stretches into the 20s, it’s already one of the most remarkable chapters in franchise history.

And for Priester, it’s a streak only rivaled by the time his little league team went undefeated — except, as he admits, “not as fun as this.”