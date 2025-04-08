The St. Louis Cardinals have placed catcher Ivan Herrera on the 10-day injured list due to a bone bruise in his left knee, according to the Associated Press.

Herrera got hurt on Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader with the Boston Red Sox, and is expected to be out for four weeks. To fill the void, the Cardinals are expected to use Pedro Pages for the majority of the time that Herrera is out, while Yohel Pozo was brought up from Triple-A as well.

Initially, Herrera was unable to put weight on his left leg and needed to be helped off the field before further testing, which came out clean, and was a relief for Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol.

“It was really good news,” Marmol said, via the Associated Press. “The way his knee buckled, I thought it might be an ACL tear.”

It is an unfortunate break for Herrera, as he was off to a hot start, batting .381 with a .458 on-base percentage with four home runs, according to MLB.com. This was the first year for Herrera as the full-time starter for the Cardinals, so hopefully he can pick back up where he left off when he is healthy again. He is part of the young core that the Cardinals are hoping to build around for the long-term.

The Cardinals are off to a 4-6 start to the season after losing four straight. They were swept over the weekend against the Boston Red Sox, then lost 8-4 on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. They will look to rebound on Tuesday against the Pirates in the second game of a three-game series.

In the meantime, the Cardinals will try to stay afloat while Herrera recovers from his injury. If all goes well with recovery, he should be back at some point in May.