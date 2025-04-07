The St. Louis Cardinals’ promising young catcher Iván Herrera gave fans quite a scare on Sunday after suffering a lower-body injury that forced him to be helped off the field during Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox.

In the third inning, Herrera was hustling from first to third on a double down the left-field line by Nolan Arenado when he came up limping. After the next batter, Luken Baker, popped out to end the inning, Herrera was visibly unable to put any weight on his left leg. Manager Oliver Marmol and team trainers immediately rushed to his side and helped him off the field and into the clubhouse.

Later in the day, the Cardinals provided relief for a fanbase already holding its breath. The team announced Herrera had suffered inflammation in his left knee — no torn ligaments, no fractures. Just a tough blow, but not a season-ending one.

Manager Oliver Marmol shared more details with ESPN’s Buster Olney during the nightcap of the doubleheader, saying the team “avoided a bad situation” and that the injury “could have been a lot worse.” Still, the 24-year-old catcher is headed to the injured list, with Pedro Pagés stepping in behind the plate.

Cardinals drop both games of the doubleheader to Red Sox, Ivan Herrara will miss time

Herrera had been one of the early-season bright spots for the Cardinals. After spending the last few years as a top prospect and shadowing veterans like Yadier Molina and Willson Contreras, Herrera finally found his footing in 2025. He’s been a steady presence both offensively and defensively, showing off improved footwork and decision-making behind the plate — as evidenced in the second inning, when he lunged to his right to complete a force at home, keeping his foot on the plate in a smooth, heads-up play.

Offensively, Herrera’s hot bat has helped spark a surprising start to the Cardinals’ season. Alongside Nolan Arenado — who’s suddenly heating up again after a quiet offseason filled with trade rumors — Herrera was helping St. Louis stay competitive in a loaded National League.

Now, the Cardinals will have to manage without him, at least for a little while. While there’s still no definitive timetable for his return, early indications suggest a short stint on the IL rather than anything long-term.

The timing is tough, though. With the Cardinals dropping Game 1 of the doubleheader 5-4 and still looking to stabilize their pitching staff, losing a reliable backstop like Herrera hurts. His chemistry with the rotation, ability to control the running game, and consistent at-bats won’t be easy to replicate.

Still, considering how it looked in real time, the diagnosis of knee inflammation is about as positive as it could get. Now it’s just a matter of recovery and making sure Herrera gets back at full strength — because the Cardinals are going to need him if they want to keep this early-season momentum going.