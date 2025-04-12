The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a slow start this season. The team is 6-7 and in third place in the NL Central entering play on Saturday. And after losing starting catcher Ivan Herrrera to a left knee injury, the Cardinals will now be without their exciting young shortstop Masyn Winn.

Winn was forced out of Friday’s game with back spasms. Although he initially resisted being placed on the injured list, he landed on the 10-day IL Saturday as the Cardinals hope to address his back issue early in the season so it doesn’t persist, according to John Denton of MLB.com.

“He’s a competitor, but at the same time once we talked through it, he was like, ‘Man, I get it, but if this was a different time of year I’d really push. But I understand that it’s better to get this behind us and get it feeling good instead of letting this linger a couple of months,’” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said of his conversation with Winn, per MLB.com. “So he definitely understood that.”

Winn broke out last season in his first full year as the Cardinals’ starting shortstop. He slashed .267/.314/.416 with 15 home runs, 57 RBI, 85 runs scored and 11 stolen bases in 150 games for St. Louis. He also led all shortstops with 14 defensive runs saved last season.

Winn is hoping to improve on his rookie campaign, boldly predicting he’d steal 30 bases in 2025. However, after 13 games, he has yet to attempt a steal.

During last season’s successful campaign, Winn also experienced back problems. “It was similar [to the spasms of 2024]. Last year was actually a little bit worse,” Winn said of his current injury, per MLB.com. “I’ve just got to get through this one after the muscles spasmed up.”

The Cardinals brought infielder Nolan Gorman back from a 10-day IL stint due to a hamstring strain. He’ll fill in at short until Winn is able to return from his back issue.

While Winn was scratched from a spring training matchup due to right wrist soreness, he was healthy by Opening Day. However, his back tightened up on him during the season, which contributed to Winn’s slow start. He’s slashing just .222/.314/.289 with one home run, three RBI and eight runs scored in 51 plate appearances in 2025.