The St. Louis Cardinals are taking on the Miami Marlins in a spring training game on Tuesday morning. Both teams are gearing up for the 2025 season with hopes of competing for a potential playoff spot later in the year—however, St. Louis' star shortstop Masyn Winn was a healthy scratch from the lineup due to injury.

Reports indicate that Winn is not playing in Tuesday's contest due to soreness in his right wrist, according to Cardinals beat writer Rob Rains. The good news is that the team claims that the 22-year-old shortstop's absence is precautionary, which bodes well for his chances to play on Opening Day.

“Winn scratched from [Cardinals] lineup today because of soreness in his right wrist. Team says move was precautionary.”

That likely gives Masyn Winn a day-to-day standing with the club. Opening Day is on March 27, so the Cardinals star will have several days to bounce back from the injury. Jose Barrero fills in for Winn on Tuesday and will be batting ninth in the lineup against the Marlins.

Masyn Winn is entering his third year in the majors, however, the 2024 season was his true rookie year after playing in 150 games. He finished last season with a .267 batting average and a .314 OBP while recording 57 RBIs, 15 home runs, and 11 stolen bases. The Cardinals shortstop has noted that he wants to improve his stolen bases in the 2025 season, at the very least.

The Cardinals hope their young star will further his development in 2025, which would provide a huge boost to the offense in general. They finished with an 83-79 record and missed the postseason once again. St. Louis hasn't made a playoff appearance since the 2022 season where they were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in two games in the Wild Card round.

Opening Day is on March 27 and the Cardinals are set to face off against the Minnesota Twins in a home game. The organization will likely monitor Masyn Winn's status and help prepare him for the season opener.